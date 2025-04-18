Dalton Smith, Josh Warrington and Josh Padley are Yorkshire boxers set to share the same bill – but that is where the similarities end.

If ever a reminder of the varying nature paths walked by boxers was needed, look no further than the April 19 card at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena.

Top of the bill is the Steel City’s very own Dalton Smith, a man who can seemingly do no wrong.

‘Thunder’ is the mandatory challenger to the WBC world title held by Alberto Puello, having accumulated 17 consecutive wins and established himself among the elite super-lightweights.

Dalton Smith is set to lock horns with Mathieu Germain in Sheffield. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

His battle with Mathieu Germain is a ticket-puncher on paper and for all Smith’s humility, he knows it is a fight he is expected to come through with relative comfort.

Warrington, meanwhile, is in a very different position. The 34-year-old has set himself the task of resurrecting his reputation after a run of one win in six fights.

His super-featherweight clash with Asad Asif Khan serves as something of a water tester for the two-time featherweight champion, an examination of his ability to compete on the grand stages again.

The ‘Leeds Warrior’ laid his gloves down on the Wembey canvas after losing to Anthony Cacace in September, but eventually decided it was not be his last dance.

Josh Warrington laid his gloves down on the Wembley canvas after losing to Anthony Cacace in September. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Defeats have harmed Warrington’s reputation but Padley’s last bout had the opposite effect.

He stepped up to lock horns with Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia on just four days’ notice, winning admirers across the globe with the gutsy display he still managed to produce.

It was a fight that allowed him to give up his day job as an electrician – and land a contract with Matchroom.

The Armthorpe fighter is now out of underdog territory and must contend with his status as the favourite this time, even against an unbeaten lightweight talent in Marko Cvetanovic.