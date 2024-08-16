This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Times has listed its best beach retreats in the UK - including a cottage located in Robin Hood’s Bay.

The Yorkshire coast is brimming with towns and villages where visitors can stay in cottages and holiday flats for a weekend getaway - so it’s no surprise that this cottage in the village of Robin Hood’s Bay has been named in The Time’s best beach retreats in the UK.

The Yorkshire cottage has beaten out various accommodations in Cornwall, Devon, Isle of Wight and Pembrokeshire as it has come in 12th place in a list of 29 retreats.

The history of the secluded village of Robin Hood’s Bay and its idyllic views make this the perfect destination for a staycation and it means you don’t have to pay for flights.

Robin Hood's Bay. (Pic credit: Steve Geer)

Oakridge Cottage made it on the list. It is dog-friendly and has room for two people.

The Times contributor and casual writer, Richard Mellor, said: “Robin Hood’s Bay lies within the North York Moors National Park and here, tucked away along the cobbled streets, you’ll find Oakridge, a one-bedroom fisherman’s cottage that makes for the perfect hideaway if you’re hoping to uncover the secrets of this smuggler’s cove.

“The historic town of Whitby is just a half-day’s walk along the coast. On your return journey, the towering cliffs of Robin Hood’s Bay provide a bird’s-eye view of the fishing village below.”

Oakridge is available to book on the Sykes Cottages website.

With its romantic ambience and secluded position, this cottage is perfect for couples who want to be whisked away.

There is an open living/dining/kitchen area, a renovation and extensive modernisation has recently been undertaken while preserving its original features such as sash windows, beamed ceilings and wooden floors.

There is a wood-burning stove in the country-style kitchen, a smart TV in the living room to watch your favourite shows and films including access to your Netflix/Amazon Prime subscription, an electric oven, fridge, icebox, and a Nespresso machine.

When you make your way up the winding staircase to the first floor you’ll find a double bedroom with bed linen and towels. The cottage includes WiFi, a hairdryer, iron and ironing board and phone charging night lights.