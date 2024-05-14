Yorkshire’s famous pub Tan Hill Inn, the highest inn in the British Isles, has been ranked as one of the best places to stay in the world by Tripadvisor.

In the Traveller’s Choice Awards for 2024, Tan Hill Inn has been recognised as one of the top 10 best places to stay in the world as a business that consistently earns great reviews on the website.

The award is based on feedback from visitors in the online community who has visited and left a genuine, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over more than a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tan Hill owner Andrew Hields said: “This is great news for Tan Hill and the Tan Hill team who work hard to provide a first-rate experience for our visitors.

Tan Hill Inn. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“I’d also like to give a heartfelt thank you to all our wonderful guests for choosing to visit us and for their invaluable support.”

The pub stands at 1,732 feet near Keld in Swaledale, which means it is the highest inn in the British Isles.

It dates back to the 17th century and attracts visitors from all over the world and it provides a variety of en-suite accommodation as well as glamping domes with views of the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its secluded and scenic setting in the Yorkshire Dales means it has been used as a TV filming location including a Vodafone advert in the 1990s, 2009 TV series Oz and James Drink to Britain, ITV show Vera in 2019, Top Gear, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Murder in Mind, The Fast Show, Wish You Were Here, 1978 adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small and Beyond the Yorkshire Farm in 2022.

Chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, John Boris, said: “Travellers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.