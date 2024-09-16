Killing time on a train journey leaves us with plenty of options. For some it’s reading The Yorkshire Post or catching up on their favourite podcast - but for others it’s the perfect chance to look for love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, anyone attempting to access their dating apps on board a Northern train may have found themselves struggling.

The company has now explained why passengers are unable to use their dating apps while connected to its free onboard Wi-Fi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wi-Fi on Northern’s trains is delivered under the ‘Friendly Wi-Fi- scheme, which blocks access to certain categories of content, including those associated with dating.

Websites and apps related to video streaming, gambling, alcohol, adult content, pornography and nudity are also blocked on-board, as are software updates and file sharing services.

The fact that children could be present on board the train means the minimum filtering standards to be in line with the Friendly Wi-Fi code means there is no swiping or liking for passengers.

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger on-board a Northern train | Northern

“Whilst some dating websites – and users – will operate with appropriate levels of self-moderation, some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children – isn’t viewed on our trains.

“With some of the other banned categories – it’s simply about ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth for all our customers to use while they’re on the go.

“This on-board dating app embargo aside, we wish our single customers all the best in their search for their perfect partner.”

In 2023, Northern reminded customers that ‘NSFW content’ (Not Suitable For Work) was not appropriate to view on-board its trains too. Content considered ‘NSFW’ can range in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.