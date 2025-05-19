Yorkshire village named most affordable family staycation spot for this summer

Staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages has unveiled the 10 most affordable staycation destinations for summer, with the picturesque village of Haworth in West Yorkshire topping the list.

The new ranking is based on an analysis of the average weekly price of a week’s holiday in all UK locations this summer (June, July and August).

Haworth is famed for its Brontë heritage and cobbled charm, with stays averaging just £668 per week for a family of four over summer or just £24 per person, per night.

Close behind is the little-known north east town of Wooler, a gateway to the Northumberland National Park and Cheviot Hills, with a week in summer setting you back £680, on average.

This is followed by the North Yorkshire market town of Skipton, often dubbed the ‘Gateway to the Dales’ (£710 a week), and Liskeard in Cornwall (£722), with another picturesque North Yorkshire town, Pickering (£733), rounding out the top five.

James Shaw, managing director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Families are increasingly looking for ways to enjoy a memorable break without breaking the bank.

“We hope our analysis helps with summer holiday planning, showing that beautiful destinations like Haworth and other underrated spots in Northumberland, Cornwall and elsewhere can be explored on a tighter budget.

“With demand for UK holidays showing no signs of slowing, we're pleased to offer great-value stays that give families the chance to discover the charm, history and adventure on offer right across the country.”

Whether you're after rest, adventure or a bit of both, these budget-friendly breaks are ideal for families looking for an affordable holiday during the peak summer holiday period.

To book your stay, visit www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683, or download the Sykes Holiday Cottages app.

Top 10 most affordable summer staycation locations

(Average price for a two-bedroom cottage, June–August 2025)

Haworth, Bradford – £668 - £24 per person, per night Wooler, Northumberland – £680 - £24 per person, per night Skipton, North Yorkshire – £710 - £25 per person, per night Liskeard, Cornwall – £722 - £26 per person, per night Pickering, North Yorkshire – £733 - £26 per person, per night Carnforth, Lancashire – £740 - £26 per person, per night Mundesley, Norfolk – £741 - £26 per person, per night Buxton, Derbyshire – £748 - £27 per person, per night Caernarfon, Gwynedd – £752 - £27 per person, per night Ludlow, Shropshire – £761 - £27 per person, per night

Affordable family-friendly places to stay in these locations:

Teddy Bear Cottage – Haworth, West Yorkshire

Sleeps: Four

Price: Seven nights from £355 (£13pppn)

www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Yorkshire-Dales-South-Haworth/Teddy-Bear-Cottage-1089791.html

Located in Haworth, Yorkshire, Teddy Bear Cottage offers a warm and inviting base for your stay.

Offering a blend of traditional character and modern comfort, this cosy retreat features exposed beams, a stone fireplace and a well-equipped kitchen, making it the perfect family escape.

Just a short walk from the Brontë Parsonage Museum and the village's historic streets, the cottage is ideally placed for exploring Haworth’s rich literary heritage. The surrounding Yorkshire Dales also offer stunning walking and cycling opportunities.

Bridge End Bothy – Wooler, Northumberland

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £425 (£15pppn)

www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Northumbria-Northumberland-Wooler/Bridge-End-Bothy-1049868.html

Bridge End Bothy is a charming cottage set in the centre of Wooler, Northumberland.

This welcoming home-from-home combines traditional character with modern comforts. Inside, the lounge boasts exposed beams, reclaimed wooden floors, and a woodburning stove which is tucked away into an inglenook fireplace.

Perfectly placed for exploring Northumberland National Park, scenic coastal walks, and nearby castles, it’s an ideal base for couples or small families looking for a peaceful countryside stay.

No. 4 Embsay – Skipton, North Yorkshire

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £408 (£14.60pppn)

www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Yorkshire-Dales-South-Yorkshire-Dales-Rly/No-4-Embsay-1078441.html

No. 4 Embsay is a welcoming cottage tucked away in the heart of Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Thoughtfully styled with a warm, homely feel, this mid-terrace retreat combines classic features - like a wood-burning stove - with contemporary touches and elegant interiors. With two comfortable bedrooms and scenic views towards the Skipton Dales, it’s an ideal base for families.

Bolton Abbey Steam Railway is close by and the cottage offers easy access to the Yorkshire Dales, peaceful walks and cosy village pubs.

Elvan Cottage – Liskeard, Cornwall

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £611 (£22pppn)

ww.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Devon-Liskeard/Elvan-Cottage-976855.html

Elvan Cottage is a thoughtfully restored hideaway on the edge of Liskeard, Cornwall.

Combining rustic features like exposed stone walls and vaulted ceilings with bright, stylish interiors, this semi-detached cottage offers a relaxed open-plan living space and two comfortable bedrooms.

Guests can relax on the private terrace or enjoy the communal garden with a hot tub, bar and barbecue area. Just 1.5 miles from Liskeard, the cottage is ideally placed to explore Cornwall’s countryside and coast.

Hogwarts Cottage – Pickering, North Yorkshire

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from £340 (£12pppn)

www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/North-York-Moors-Coast-Pickering/Hogwarts-Cottage-927236.html

Hogwarts Cottage is a charming mid-terrace retreat in Pickering, North Yorkshire.

Set opposite the North Yorkshire Moors Steam Railway, it’s great for train lovers and families alike. The cosy interiors include a sitting room with a gas fire, a dining area, and a modern galley kitchen, plus two comfortable bedrooms.