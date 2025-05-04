The baby wolverines, a threatened species, were captured playing outside in the sunshine for the first time at the zoo.

Adorable footage shows two baby wolverine kits exploring the outdoors for the first time after being born at a West Midlands Zoo.

The 10-week-old youngsters were born at Dudley Zoo and Castle in a first of its kind for the attraction.

Keepers welcomed the arrival of the carnivores on February 20 this year as part of a breeding programme to help save the threatened species.

The cute kits have now been snapped enjoying the sunshine in their paddock under the watchful eye of mum Helga.

It was the first time they had ever ventured outdoors by themselves and delighted staff and visitors with their playful antics.

Carnivore section leader Sam Grove, said: “It’s wonderful to see the kits starting to venture outside more now the weather is getting warmer.

“They’ve already lost their initial white fur and have now developed the typical dark wolverine colouration, like mum and dad.

“They seem very lively and Helga is certainly being kept on her toes with them both running around.

“But she’s still very protective of them and when she decides they’ve had enough, she will pick them up and carry them back into the den for a rest.”

Dad Floki is said to be taking a keen interest in his offspring even though male wolverines do not help with the rearing of youngsters.

Wolverines are listed as “threatened” with their numbers declining in the wild across northern areas of Canada, Europe, western Russia and Siberia.

Their population has steadily declined since the 19th century due to trapping, range reduction and habitat fragmentation.

Sam added: "It is very exciting news for us and incredible news for the species.