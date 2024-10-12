Adorable video shows 22.5kg brown fluffy penguin called Pesto waddling around his icy enclosure
Adorable video shows a huge fluffy chocolatey brown baby penguin called Pesto waddling around his icy enclosure.
Pesto, a 9-month-old King penguin, has gone viral due to his large size. At 22.5kg, he is the biggest chick Sea Life Melbourne has ever had, with penguins of his age at the aquarium weighing a maximum of 18kg.
Pesto’s size is thought to be down to his “hearty appetite” and “good” genes. He eats 25 to 32 fish a day and his biological father Blake is the largest penguin at the aquarium.
Pesto has even had a celebrity visitor - with Katy Perry visiting Sea Life Melbourne to see him.
Pesto was declared a boy when the aquarium held a gender reveal for him in September. The gender of a King penguin cannot be determined just by looking at a chick, so a blood sample is sent to a laboratory to establish the gender.
Pesto is expected to lose weight when he fledges.
