Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his agent has said.

Welsh-born Jones moved to Surrey as a child but it was during his time at Oxford University - where he met Sheffield's Michael Palin - that he began to get into comedy.

He spent much of his career working with Palin and the rest of the Monty Python team; John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman and Eric Idle.

A statement from his family said: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones.

"Terry passed away on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.

"Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London.

READ MORE: The Yorkshire Post interview: Monty Python's Terry Jones

"We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.

"We, his wife Anna, children Bill, Sally, Siri and extended family would like to thank Terry's wonderful medical professionals and carers for making the past few years not only bearable but often joyful. We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words "Lovingly frosted with glucose."

"Terence Graham Parry Jones, born February 1, 1942 died January 21, 2020."

Sir Michael Palin said in a statement to the PA news agency: "Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.

"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have.

"I feel very fortunate to have shared so much of my life with him and my heart goes out to Anna, Alison and all his family."