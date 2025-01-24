Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Few venues embody the spirit of independent music like the nationally beloved Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, and that is reflected by the major part it will play in BBC Radio 6 Music’s upcoming celebration of those who nurture creative talent.

Next week the station will broadcast 6 Music’s State of Independent Venues - a five-day exploration of the UK’s independent, live music industry.

Taking place from Monday to Friday, starting with Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session (Mondays 4-7pm) and then Huw Stephens’ show (Tuesday to Friday, 4-7pm), the presenters will mark the station’s long-standing partnership with Independent Venue Week as they celebrate these venues, nightclubs, festivals and the artists who make the music – and investigate how it can be protected for the future.

Jay Russell on drums for Yard Act at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, in 2022. Picture: Mark Bickerdike Photography.

Steve says: “Britain’s grassroots independent venues are so often the unsung heroes of our music industry, discovering and nurturing the big artists of tomorrow while bringing the joy of live music to their local communities. So it’s always a pleasure to celebrate their contribution to the music scene and explore what makes them tick.

“We’ll be kicking off the week at one of my favourite venues, Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, where I’ve seen so many great gigs over the years and which has been responsible for helping to launch the careers of local bands like Yard Act and Mercury Prize winners English Teacher. It’s the sort of place which, if it was round the corner from me, I’d probably be in every night of the week!”

Huw adds: “For venues, festivals and promoters, record labels, shops and schemes, everything in independent music is connected. By talking to those actually doing it, we'll hopefully bring some interesting and some inspiring stories to 6 Music throughout the week.”

On Monday, Steve will be broadcasting live from the Brudenell with punk duo BIG SPECIAL performing on-air from 6.30pm, ahead of their own Independent Venue Week show that night at the venue with BBC Introducing in Leeds and Sheffield act, Gia Ford.

During the show, Steve will be talking to local bands like Yard Act and Utah Saints, and 6 Music presenter Emily Pilbeam will also be joining Steve in conversation.

For the rest of the week, Huw Stephens will be delving into the triumphs and challenges facing artists, venues, festivals and clubs, joined each day by 6 Music presenter Matt Everitt. Huw’s show on Friday, January 31 will come live from Margate Arts Club, with a stripped-back performance from Låpsley (4.30pm). He will also bring listeners a live DJ set from 6 Music’s Gilles Peterson (6.30pm).

Independent Venue Week is the UK's annual celebration of independent music and arts venues and the people that own, run and work in them.