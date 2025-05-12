Gig review: Bryan Adams at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Bryan Adams. Picture: Steven Stanley

The seasoned Canadian rocker brings raw energy and nostalgia to Leeds on his ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour.

There’s a reason Bryan Adams continues to pack out arenas after more than four decades in the business-and last night in Leeds, the Canadian rock legend showed exactly why. The First Direct Arena was electric from the moment he stepped on stage, kicking things off with the gritty title track of his current tour, Roll with The Punches.

From there, Adams wasted no time launching into a one-two punch of classics – Run to You and Somebody – that had the multi-generational crowd on its feet. His voice, still as raspy and powerful as ever, cut through with emotional clarity, and the chemistry with his long-time band (particularly guitar maestro Keith Scott) remains effortlessly tight.

The setlist was a masterclass in balancing new material with the beloved classics. While the stripped-back, loop-pedal infused rendition of Cloud Number Nine offered a fresh perspective, it was the singalongs that truly resonated. Adams cheekily introduced new song Make Up Your Mind. “This is a song about getting back with your ex,” only to be met with a chorus of good-natured boos from the crowd. Adams grinned and launched into it anyway.

Moments of pure connection shone through. Heaven, saw the arena bathed in a sea of voices, while the extended guitar solo from Keith Scott during It’s Only Love, was a masterclass in rock virtuosity. The infectious groove of You Belong to Me, had the audience dancing in the aisles, a wave of joyful movement washing over the arena.

Later in the set, the powerful ballad Please Forgive Me transformed the venue into a galaxy of twinkling phone lights, a poignant display of collective emotion. The band’s energy remained relentless, powering through rockers like Go Down Rockin’ and the heartfelt Shine a Light, inspired by Adams’s late father, Conrad.

An acoustic interlude featuring Here I Am with keyboardist Gary Breit offered a change of pace before the unexpected but welcome cover of Thin Lizzy’s Whiskey in the Jar, a crowd request that Adams happily obliged. The latter part of the show was a non-stop hit parade, from the yearning Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman? to the defiant The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You, and the youthful exuberance of another audience request, Kids Wanna Rock.

The final stretch was pure nostalgia, with anthems like (Everything I Do) I Do It for You and the ever-iconic Summer of ’69 bringing the house down. A spirited cover of Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You added a fun twist before the heartfelt dedication of Straight from the Heart to the superb Leeds crowd and his 97-year-old mother affectionately known as ‘Mumma Jane’.

The powerful closer, All for Love, left the audience buzzing with the energy of a rock veteran who still knows how to deliver a memorable night. Bryan Adams proved that his punches still land with a powerful and melodic force.