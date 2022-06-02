Johnny Depp to return to Yorkshire for Jeff Beck tour after winning libel case

Depp, 58, who on Wednesday won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, had joined Beck in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He will now officially perform in Gateshead, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and York.

He is due to play the Barbican on June 7.

Actor Johnny Depp (right) at the Royal Albert Hall, London, appearing alongside Jeff Beck (Photo courtesy of Raph Pour-Hashemi)

The actor said he was “truly humbled” after jurors returned verdicts in his favour on Wednesday after six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention him by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Mr Depp was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further five million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

Shortly after the verdicts were read out at Fairfax County District Court, in Virginia, the actor was pictured shaking hands with fans and drinking with musicians Sam Fender and Jeff Beck at The Bridge Tavern in Gateshead.

Last week, he surprised almost everyone when he appeared on stage in Sheffield, causing fans to flock to the Sheffield City Hall.