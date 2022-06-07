Johnny Depp waves to adoring fans outside Barbican in York ahead of Jeff Beck show

The actor, who has been touring with the English rocker for the last week, waved to fans as he arrived at the Barbican ahead of the show.

The 58-year-old also waved to fans as he left The Principal Hotel in York, where he stayed overnight.

Depp, whose defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard came to a close last week, has been celebrated by his fans as he tours the UK, and was spotted having a pint with Sam Fender in Newcastle last week.

Johnny Depp waving to fans in York (Credit: @Shellb1986xox on Instagram)

His shock appearance in Sheffield led to a number of appearances around the country following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against Aquaman star Heard, 36, in the US.

Depp was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday last week, and has instead been touring with Beck.

A jury found a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded $10.35million (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement. The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-cover Birmingham curry house in the city’s Broad Street.

Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen members of their tour crew, from 7.30pm, enjoying a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.