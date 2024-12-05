Leeds Festival: Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon and Hozier to headline in 2025

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at next year's Leeds Festival.

US stars Chappell Roan and Travis Scott will headline Leeds Festival, along with Sheffield rock band Bring Me The Horizon and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, organisers have announced.

As announced by BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders tonight, the headliners – who will also perform at Leeds’s sister festival in Reading – are among 40 acts unveiled for next year’s edition of the event, which will take place at Bramham Park, Wetherby between August 21 and 24, 2025.

Pop singer Roan shot to fame this year with her album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, featuring the hit single Good Luck, Babe! which reached number two in the UK charts.

Rapper Travis Scott will head to Reading & Leeds with a European exclusive performance. From his breakout album Rodeo to his latest long-player Utopia, has one of the most significant back catalogues of the last decade.

With frontman Oli Sykes at the helm, Bring Me The Horizon have been responsible for opening up the worlds of metalcore, rock and electronic genres to many. Their last appearance at Reading & Leeds saw a surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran and earned a glowing-five-star review from NME. The singer said: “We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully fledged headline slot. We are going to bring hands down the greatest show of our careers. It’s going to be our only UK performance next year and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band take time away, so if you want to see BMTH next year, this truly is your only chance. Can’t wait.”

Headlining a UK festival for the first time, Hozier is famed for his international hit singles Take Me To Church and Too Sweet, the latter of which has racked up 1.6 billion global streams.

Other acts announced by Rockstar Energy presents Reading and Leeds include Becky Hill, AJ Tracey, Sammy Viriji, Trippie Redd, Amyl and The Sniffers, Conan Gray, The Kooks, The Dare, Bloc Party, Enter Shikari, Wallows, Sea Girls, Mannequin Pussy, Soft Play, Lambrini Girls and DJ EZ.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly. This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself.

“We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier. We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act.

“Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivalled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special. It will be a genuine privilege to witness these moments, from iconic headliners to extraordinary emerging artists alike.

“Bringing together these worlds and delivering a standout weekend every summer is ultimately what makes Reading & Leeds the UK’s biggest, best and most unmissable music festival.”