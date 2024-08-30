Leeds Festival 2024. he Last Dinner Party on the Main Stage. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

In August 2005, like so many school leavers before and after, I picked up and then threw aside my GCSE results and jumped into my mate’s mum’s car to a much more important rite of passage: Leeds Festival.

My older sister’s prior attendance had incited a lump-throated teenage indignation that demanded satisfaction - and anyway, it was the common consensus that if you were 16, liked “real music” and got in with a group of fellow greebos (the Grimsby parlance, see also: grebs, or to our enemies, ‘sweaty grebs’) then you were headed to Bramham Park on Bank Holiday Weekend.

And what a weekend it was. Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters (still good then), Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, and numerous other bands I should have seen if I hadn’t been too young and foolish: Pixies (left after one song to hang out at the camp site) and LCD Soundsystem to name a couple. I’ve been back a number of times since, the last being in 2010, when I was 21 (my sister got me the ticket, let’s call it a reparation). A lot has changed since then: I might not be ‘old’ yet, but I think ‘young’ would be pushing it; I was at that time capable of growing a gravity-proof head of dark brown ringlets, and sadly that’s not longer possible; it used to be all about reckless abandon, now I don’t even drink.

Yorkshire Post features writer John Blow at Leeds Festival 2024. Picture: Mike Jerrold.

The line-ups over the years have understandably changed to feature music I don’t know or care for, so attending at 35 last weekend didn’t seem on the cards. Some things never change, though: pop-punk legends Blink-182, who topped the bill when I last came, headlined the second night this year after the most definitive line-up of Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus reunited following the latter’s cancer recovery. I could hardly turn down the invite, could I? Nostlagia is a powerful thing.

I was joined by my best buddy Mike Jerrold - our friendship really got going at that first festival in 2005, and last year I was best man when he married the woman he started the long process of chatting up that same weekend - and it’s odd how it feels a bit like a homecoming. Although the main stage arena feels smaller (we’re bigger), the layout is pretty much the same, so it’s like getting back into an old pair of Berny’s jeans (the favoured garment among my people back then). We anticipated it to be full of teenagers, and it is, but not exclusively. To our surprise, and due I’m sure to the appearance of Blink and other older bands like The Prodigy, there’s a wide age range among the crowds.

Matt Jarram, 41, and Rachel Gorman, 38, came over from Nottingham for the Saturday but, like me, have been attending sporadically over the last two decades, and also saw Blink-182 when they last headlined the main stage in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel said: "We were scrapping around for things to do and I was like, Blink-182, I’ve never seen them before. But as it transpires, we’d actually seen them separately at Leeds Festival 14 years ago but have no recollection of it whatsoever, so it’s like we’re seeing them for the first time!”

Lana Del Rey on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival 2024. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

They reflected on how Leeds Fest has changed over the years. "I think the festival’s turned a lot more indie and maybe pop, compared to what it used to be,” says Matt. “You used to get a lot of American bands here so I think we’ve seen a massive change compared to 14 years ago when I last came. Do I like the line up as much as when I first came? My nostalgia head goes ‘no’ but at the same time we’ve been here a couple of hours, the people are brilliant, the atmosphere’s great and they’re still drawing really big names so I think it’s a big event for Leeds.”

Rachel adds: “When I first came, it was more rocky, there was a lot of quite alternative outfits going on and the first thing I noticed when we first came through the gate was there was glamorous girls… It is more mixed, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing - isn’t it lovely that everyone feels they’re accepted and can go to a festival now?”

Irish hip hop trio Kneecap get things underway for us on Saturday afternoon with an utterly storming set of righteous political sloganeering and comic misadventure. Blink don’t disappoint, either. There’s a few new numbers but it’s mainly a greatest hits set for a field full of ageing grebs like me (though actually, Gerry Cinnamon before them probably pulls in a bigger crowd). DeLonge and Hoppus’ customary infantile dialogue hasn’t gone with the years either, but let’s not do them a disservice – a three-man band commanding a stage this big is no easy feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Last Dinner Party, on Sunday, come after a period of big hype – sometimes a poisoned chalice for emerging bands – and a Mercury Prize nomination, all well-deserved on the strength of this joyfully accomplished sing-along set; a special one for guitarist Lizzie Mayland, who grew up in Hebden Bridge. Americana singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is that rare thing, a superstar who nevertheless enjoys cult status and all the devotion that inspires. Her disciples are out in full voice and cowgirl boots, but her balladeering and impressive stage show are probably best appreciated close up.

Matt Jarram and Rachel Gorman, from Nottingham, back at Leeds Fest after 14 years. Picture: Mike Jerrold.

It’s a similar thing earlier in the day with the mighty Fontaines DC, who open brilliantly with an epically sinister Televised Mind but, frustratingly, their sound is affected by the wind. Also, that no-compromise approach which surely serves them well in almost all areas of their craft means, for me, they don’t choose a setlist befitting a main stage performance.

Later, Swedish disco punks Viagra Boys are the last act to grace the Festival Republic big top with their own perfectly nasty circus act, of sorts, to close our weekend.

And what a weekend it was. Before we arrived, we were expecting to spend a novel two days reliving the past, perhaps with some ironic detachment. Driving away, I was wondering who will be on next year.