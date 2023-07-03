All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2023: Amazing crowd photos show music legend Paul Heaton performing in Yorkshire at sell out concert

Paul Heaton performed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to thousands of people - here are the highlights from the Yorkshire Coast event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

Paul Heaton has sold around 13 million album sales across his career and is known for being the frontman of 80s bands The Houseartins known for the album ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (1987) and The Beautiful South known for successful albums ‘Welcome To The Beautiful South’ (1989) and ‘Choke’ (1990).

On Saturday, July 1, 2023 Paul performed a sell-out concert at the Scarborough theatre with a crowd of 8,000 people. The former Housemartins and Beautiful Soul lead singer has headlined at Scarborough Open Air Theatre twice before.

Alongside guest vocalist Rianne Downey, who was a stand-in for Jacqui Abbott, Paul delivered a set that included hit songs ‘Old Red Eyes Is Back’, ‘Song For Whoever’, ‘A Little Time’, ‘Happy Hour’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’ and ‘Caravan of Love’.

He was supported by the indie legends Lightning Seeds whose set included the iconic songs ‘Change’, ‘The Life of Riley’ and ‘Three Lions’.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Paul singing alongside Rianne.

1. Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Paul singing alongside Rianne. Photo: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Photo Sales
The theatre was packed.

2. Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The theatre was packed. Photo: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Photo Sales
Paul singing on stage.

3. Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Paul singing on stage. Photo: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Photo Sales
The band Lightning Seeds on stage.

4. Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The band Lightning Seeds on stage. Photo: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire Coast