Paul Heaton performed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to thousands of people - here are the highlights from the Yorkshire Coast event.

Paul Heaton has sold around 13 million album sales across his career and is known for being the frontman of 80s bands The Houseartins known for the album ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (1987) and The Beautiful South known for successful albums ‘Welcome To The Beautiful South’ (1989) and ‘Choke’ (1990).

On Saturday, July 1, 2023 Paul performed a sell-out concert at the Scarborough theatre with a crowd of 8,000 people. The former Housemartins and Beautiful Soul lead singer has headlined at Scarborough Open Air Theatre twice before.

Alongside guest vocalist Rianne Downey, who was a stand-in for Jacqui Abbott, Paul delivered a set that included hit songs ‘Old Red Eyes Is Back’, ‘Song For Whoever’, ‘A Little Time’, ‘Happy Hour’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’ and ‘Caravan of Love’.

He was supported by the indie legends Lightning Seeds whose set included the iconic songs ‘Change’, ‘The Life of Riley’ and ‘Three Lions’.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Paul singing alongside Rianne.

Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre The theatre was packed.

Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Paul singing on stage.

Paul Heaton at Scarborough Open Air Theatre The band Lightning Seeds on stage.