Review: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield - Day One

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing at Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

A great first day at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield with hometown heroes Pulp headlining a brilliant, first day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday afternoon, with the sun beaming down, crowds flocked to Hillsborough Park for the opening day of the Tramlines Festival.

Eager revellers arrived early to experience a host of local talent. Psych-punk quartet Femur brought their high-octane act to the Sarah Nulty Main Stage, delivering an energetic performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local singer-songwriter Ed Cosens then entertained the crowd with an impressive set, with Doghouse and Stay with Me proving particularly popular with the supportive audience.

Jason Pierce of Spiritualized performing at Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Over on the T’Other Stage, comedian Justin Moorhouse had the crowd in raptures with his engaging stories and life advice. He was followed by local punk poet John Cooper Clarke, the 76-year-old icon who has heavily influenced artists like Arctic Monkeys, Reverend and the Makers, and Plan B.

Later, Hot Chip delivered a raucous DJ set; Over and Over and Ready for the Floor had the tent bouncing and singing in unison.

On The Leadmill Stage, Irish folk singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill impressed with her soaring vocals and powerful storytelling. Her renditions of All the Tired Horses and Blackbird captivated the packed tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on the Sarah Nulty Main Stage, Spiritualized delivered an impressive psychedelic set. Led by the enigmatic frontman Jason Pierce, the band, which emerged from the ashes of Spacemen 3 in 1990, has cultivated a sound that is both grand and introspective. Tracks like I Think I’m in Love and Shine a Light resonated well with the bumper crowd.

The audience at Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

“Shall I call you Tramlines or Sheffield?” Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker asked the crowd with a beaming smile. After opening the set with Spike Island, Grown Ups, and Slow Jam, Cocker quickly brought the sold-out crowd to a fever pitch with Disco 2000.

Sheffield: Sex City was given a rare airing-its first live performance since 2012 – which was enthusiastically received by the home faithful. Tina and Farmer’s Market, two songs from Pulp’s latest album More, were also well-received, demonstrating the band’s continued relevance.

Cocker then introduced fellow hometown icon Richard Hawley to the stage, who, unsurprisingly, received a tremendous ovation. Hawley joined Pulp to perform Sunrise, followed by the live debut of Last Day of the Miners’ Strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anthemic Common People ignited a massive singalong, and the set concluded with A Sunset – a poignant song co-written by Hawley and Cocker, serving as a heartfelt ode to the iconic Leadmill building, which sadly closed its doors in early July.