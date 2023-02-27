News you can trust since 1754
Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend York 2023: Best photos from the Elvington Airfield event in York where the most creative cars raced along the track

The Straightliners event took place in York this weekend and a huge crowd turned up to see the inventive cars.

By Liana Jacob
3 hours ago

The event at Elvington Airfield included drag racing demonstrations, a flame and thunder show, a huge variety of vehicles on display and so much more.

Many participants showed up with their uniquely designed and custom built vehicles.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

1. Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend

Will Formosa, of London, entertaining the crowds with a coloured burn-out in his 1968 Dodge Charger, with a Supercharged Big Block.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend

Straightliners Open Day Weekend event was held at Elvington Airfield, York, with drag racing demo runs.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend

Kevin Nicks, of Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, driving his latest vehicle at Elvington Airfield, a commercial dustbin which is fully allowed to be driven on the road.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend

Julian Webb, of Rothwell, Leeds, at Elvington Airfield, owner/driver of the Spiderman - Jet Powered Dragster, 28ft long with a speed of over 300mph from a 14 mile standing start and 0-60 in 5 seconds.

Photo: James Hardisty

