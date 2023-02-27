Straightliners Elvington Open Day Weekend York 2023: Best photos from the Elvington Airfield event in York where the most creative cars raced along the track
The Straightliners event took place in York this weekend and a huge crowd turned up to see the inventive cars.
The event at Elvington Airfield included drag racing demonstrations, a flame and thunder show, a huge variety of vehicles on display and so much more.
Many participants showed up with their uniquely designed and custom built vehicles.
Here are some of the best photos from the event.
Page 1 of 4