The Cure Galore: Baby from front cover of album given surprise gift on wedding day
Ms Slark’s mother Julia contacted the original photographer Andy Vella to ask if the band would send a signed copy of the album as a wedding gift when she married Rupert Lloyd.
Ms Slark, 28, who works as an A&E doctor, said: “I was a very smiley baby so my parents tried to pursue some modelling for me. They sent in my photo to an agency and I was selected to be the cover of The Cure’s compilation album Galore.
“I don’t remember the photo shoot because I was only one-and-a-half years old but my parents told me that an ice cream van was hired for the day. Apparently another ice cream man came over and was really angry because we were on their patch of the beach so we had to pack up and move quite quickly! After the shoot we were given a giant poster which is still in the house somewhere, and a CD.”
Galore is the second singles compilation by The Cure and was released on October 28, 1997. It contains singles from the years 1987 to 1997.
Her mother, who was there when the photographs were taken, said: “Isabel was very happy and smiley the whole day, even when I woke her up at 4.45am.”
“We had to be at Whitstable beach for 5am that morning. Andy Vella was there in a pink classic car and I remember the ice cream van incident very well. In the end the ice cream man hired for the shoot had to park miles away and run up and down to the beach with ice creams!”
Mr Vella captured the cover art for many of The Cure’s albums including Faith, Disintegration and Galore.
Ms Slark, who has not done any other modelling since, said: “I don’t tend to tell people often but when I have to come up with a fun fact or two truths and a lie, it’s my go-to. People can recognise that it’s me on the cover when I hold it up next to me but I never got recognised out and about for it.
“I’m a big fan of The Cure and my favourite song is probably Friday I’m in Love from the album Wish. Both me and my husband had no idea we were going to be given the album at our wedding so we were very surprised.
“It was given to us in the Best Man’s speech which was hilarious, particularly because some of the people at the wedding didn’t know it was me on the cover. It was such as nice moment to share with our friends and family.”
