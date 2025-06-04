The Leadmill: Liverpool indie singer Miles Kane headlines Yorkshire music venue’s last ever gig ahead of its closure after 45 years
The popular Sheffield music venue bids a final farewell to the city after 45 years with one last gig this month.
The Leadmill would host a special headline gig from Liverpool indie singer Miles Kane, who is also a big supporter of the music venue.
The gig, which will also see Miles joined by his full backing band, comes at the end of a packed final month for The Leadmill as they welcome sold-out shows from The K’s and Milburn frontman Joe Carnall Jnr as a part of their farewell campaign.
Many people have been fighting to save the venue for nearly three years including celebrities such as Eddie Izzard, Jarvis Cocker, Bring Me The Horizon’s lead singer Oli Sykes, Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley and Miles Kane.
Miles first performed at the venue as a solo artist on his debut album tour in 2011 and has since gone on to sell out the venue a further four times as a solo performer, more recently launching his One Man Band tour with an exclusive warm-up gig there in December 2023.
The 21-year-old singer has also twice looked out over a Leadmill crowd in March 2007 as a member of The Little Flames and opened two nights in a row for Arctic Monkeys on their triumphant hometown return.
The gig will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025. Tickets will be limited to only 900 and will go on sale on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 10am from The Leadmill website.
Live promoter at The Leadmill, Ben Hartley, said: “Miles has been a cherished friend of The Leadmill for well over a decade.
“After the support he has shown us throughout our eviction campaign and the countless memories of sold-out shows throughout the years, it feels entirely fitting that he joins us one last time to add a remarkable full stop to The Leadmill’s concert history.”
