The Reytons

Just three weeks after the announcement that they will be releasing a highly-anticipated second album, South Yorkshire four-piece The Reytons, have announced that they will be

playing their biggest show yet – the 12,500 capacity Sheffield Utilita Arena.

The band have set a date of Saturday September 30, 2023 and if previous shows are anything to go by, fans will be in for a treat. Witty, relatable lyrics, sublime guitar riffs and

great crowd interaction come as standard at a Reytons gig.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 28 via the band’s website (www.thereytons.com) and various ticketing outlets, including gigsandtours.com,

ticketmaster.co.uk and eventim.co.uk.

Their last show on home turf was Rotherham’s Magna Centre back in May and the band sold 4,500 tickets in less than 10 hours. The natural progression from that would be the Sheffield Arena based on their huge following which seems to grow after each gig and tour.

The band’s journey started with humble beginnings with 350 fans at The Plug in Sheffield in 2017, before gracing the iconic Leadmill and more recently Sheffield’s O2 Academy and

Rotherham’s Magna as part of their meteoric rise in the city’s venues.

Such is the band’s popularity, they are now hitting one million Spotify listens each month demonstrating their appeal not only at live shows, but also online too.

Their first album Kids Off the Estate rocketed to an impressive debut chart position of 11 in November 2021 and helped them gain further loyal fans, particularly after successful support slots with the likes of The Libertines and Gerry Cinnamon.

Their highly-anticipated second album entitled ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’ will feature 12 songs including; Cash in Hand & Fake ID’s, One More Reason and Fading. It is set for release on January 27, 2023.

