Yorkshire Comic Con 2023: Amazing photos of guests dressed as characters from Star Wars and Marvel at comic con held in Harrogate attended by John Cleese
The comic con event took place at the Yorkshire Event Centre, the location of the Great Yorkshire Show, and welcomed celebrities as well as pop culture, comic, TV and film enthusiasts who dressed up as their favourite fictional characters. This is the first time the event has been held in Harrogate.
Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday. The line-up also included John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins.
Many fans of the event and TV and film dressed up as their favourite characters from Marvel and Star Wars films including Catwoman, Captain America, Princess Leia and more. Here are some of the best photos taken on the day.