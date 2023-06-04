Harrogate hosted the 2023 Yorkshire Comic Con and was attended by Monty Python comedian John Cleese - here are some of the highlights from the event.

The comic con event took place at the Yorkshire Event Centre, the location of the Great Yorkshire Show, and welcomed celebrities as well as pop culture, comic, TV and film enthusiasts who dressed up as their favourite fictional characters. This is the first time the event has been held in Harrogate.

Celebrity guests included Gabriel Luna from The Last of Us, James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Jamie McShane and Georgie Farmer from Netflix series Wednesday. The line-up also included John Cleese, Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon and Zach Gilligan from Gremlins.

Many fans of the event and TV and film dressed up as their favourite characters from Marvel and Star Wars films including Catwoman, Captain America, Princess Leia and more. Here are some of the best photos taken on the day.

Mal Yeo dressed as Captain America.

Kimberley Ellis dressed as Catwoman.

A group dressed as Cosplay characters (left to right) Tia Holland, as Moxxie, Aziraphale George, as Asmodeus, Finney Kennedy, as Fizzarolli, and Lauren De Laloe, as Millie.

Rebecca Hargreaves dressed as Princess Leia.

