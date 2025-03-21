This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The tour is set to be the band’s only series of live performances in 2025

Bastille have announced a nine date arena tour of the United Kingdom for 2025.

The band are set for performances in Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

The tour comes in support of both the 15th anniversary of the band, but in support of the Rescue The Roots campaign.

‘From All Sides’ is set to be a celebration of the band’s career-spanning, multi-billion streaming records so far, which includes their three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood (2013), Wild World (2016), Give Me The Future (2022), and Doom Days . (2019).

Speaking about the arena tour - the only time fans will get to see the band perform live in 2025 - Bastille revealed: we’re really excited to announce that we’re going on tour for the first time in a while to play the songs we all love from our first 15 years and beyond. Hope to see a load of you in November.”

Bastille have announced a series of arena shows in support of Youth Music's Rescue The Roots campaign. | Provided

But away from their own celebrations, the tour comes in support of Youth Music’s Rescue The Roots campaign; a means of safeguarding the future of music in the United Kingdom by raising funds for youth music projects that the charity’s CEO says is “at breaking point.”

Speaking shortly after the tour announcement, Youth Music CEO Matt Griffiths stressed the plight many young musicians are facing in the current financial climate: “The lack of funding available is at critically low levels and the threat of closure for many is more imminent than ever.

We’re delighted to further develop our relationship with Bastille, who have also supported us previously, to help raise awareness and funds for our Rescue the Roots campaign.”

Where are Bastille touring in the UK in 2025?

Bastille will be performing at the following locations on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Bastille on their 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale through the band’s official website from March 25 2025 , with sign-ups available from today.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on March 28 2025 through both the band’s website and Ticketmaster UK .

What is the Rescue The Roots campaign?

The UK's grassroots youth music scene is facing a dire threat, and Youth Music is stepping up with an urgent call to action with their Rescue the Roots campaign.

A staggering 41% of youth music projects are staring down the possibility of closure, up by 17% increase from just last year. To combat this crisis, Youth Music has launched a £1 million fundraising drive, promising to match every pound donated and generate a powerful £2 million injection of support for struggling youth organizations and emerging young creatives.

Adding to this wave of support, Bastille is not only contributing a generous tour donation, which Youth Music will match to double its impact, but also offering invaluable mentoring sessions to Youth Music's NextGen Community , providing a backstage pass to the realities of the music industry for aspiring young professionals.