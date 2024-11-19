Watch the moment I’m A Celeb’s Dean McCullough shouts ‘this is hell’ as mealworms crawl around his neck in tonight’s ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows Dean McCullough taking on the ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial.

In the 40-second preview clip, Dean can be seen standing up in a sarcophagus as insects are dropped behind his head. On feeling the insects on his neck, he asks Ant and Dec, “What is that?”, to which they reply, “In there are giant mealworms”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Dean is asked a question, and he answers correctly, a star drops and he has 30 seconds to release it and push it through the slot.

Dean McCullough takes on ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Dean presented a breakfast radio show on Gaydio, a Manchester-based LGBTQ+ station, before moving to Radio 1, where he hosts an afternoon show with Vicky Hawkesworth.