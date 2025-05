Zayn Malik has announced that he will reschedule his tour after the “heartbreaking” death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Payne died aged 31 on Wednesday, after a fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Malik, who left The X Factor-formed boyband in 2015 before they went on hiatus in 2016, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway To The Sky Tour.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

He had paid tribute, with Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles earlier in the week.

Malik wrote on Instagram that he “never got to thank” Payne for supporting him through some of the “most difficult” times in his life.

He also wrote that “even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated”.

Malik added: “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

“There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

File photo dated 19/02/14 of (left to right) Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan from One Direction with their Awards in the press room at the 2014 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London..

Malik was due to perform in San Francisco, California, on October 23, before playing several more US dates throughout the month and in November, which are set to be rescheduled.

He is set to perform in the UK in Edinburgh, London, Wolverhampton, Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester throughout the final two months of this year.