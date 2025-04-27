Watch the London Marathon from the comfort of your own home 🏃‍♂️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Marathon will be live on TV in 2025.

The BBC will once again be covering it.

But how can you watch it at home?

Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets of the capital for the London Marathon. From top level athletes to ordinary people doing it for charity.

Spectators can go along in person to cheer the runners on once again. However if you can’t go and watch in the flesh, you can still follow along from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road closures for the London Marathon have been confirmed. Find out more here.

But how can you watch the 2025 marathon? Here’s all you need to know:

Is the London Marathon 2025 on TV?

London Marathon 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

The BBC will once again be providing live coverage of the event this year, it has been confirmed. The broadcaster will be showing it on BBC One and iPlayer today (April 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also listen along throughout the day on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio London. There is also the Coach to 5K podcast as part of the Beeb’s coverage.

What time is the London Marathon on TV?

You can watch the London Marathon from 8.30am today on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The TV coverage will start at 10am, according to Radio Times .

It will be live until 2pm on the BBC’s main TV channel, giving viewers four hours of coverage of the marathon.

Who is the presenter this year?

A familiar face will be hosting the Beeb’s live coverage of the London Marathon - with Gabby Logan on presenting duty. She is set to be part of the new Match of the Day presenting team later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commentary is from Andrew Cotter, Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, while Abby Cook, JJ Chalmers, Jeanette Kwakye and Sarah Mulkerrins will all be reporting from the 26.2-mile route.