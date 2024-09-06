This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A breakdown of how Oasis’ reunion shows are set to boost local economies by millions 💰

The huge Oasis reunion tour might have been arduous for those who now have tickets, but local businesses are looking forward to the event.

New research based around the band’s Manchester shows estimate that the city could stand to generate £7.4 million for local businesses in the area.

So what do researchers think will drive the sharp spike in revenue for areas Oasis are performing in?

It’s the reunion that everyone hoped would happen, with more focus now on Ticketmaster’s pricing practices rather than Oasis finally getting back together for a 2025 UK tour.

It’s not just the fans who are looking forward to seeing Liam and Noel Gallagher back together when they perform in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Those local businesses in those areas are also looking forward to receiving a bump, much like they did when Taylor Swift toured earlier this year.

Some research into just how much could be made for local economies estimate that up to £7.4 million could be made, with Manchester being used as an example as to what is set to cause the sudden injection into local businesses.

The research is also quick to note that the estimates could be more, pending on how inflated some of the prices may become closer to the dates of the shows; they could, in fact, reach over the £7 million figure in question.

What is set to cause an increase in the local economy when Oasis performs?

Oasis' reunion shows could net Manchester's local economy over £7 million across the five nights at Heaton Park - an economic bump Cardiff, London and Edinburgh should also anticipate. | Canva/Provided

Audience numbers

A combined total of 1.4 million tickets were sold for the 17 Oasis shows in 2025, leading to a huge increase in people using local facilities and businesses in and around the Manchester area.

Tickets for the Manchester shows were priced between £148 for Standing and £268 for Hospitality tickets - but as we all found out, the shows sold out rapidlyWith six dates confirmed for Heaton Park for July 11, 12, 16, 19, 20, that’s an estimated 400,000 fans attending the Manchester run of gigs.

With this in mind, the revenue from these gigs is expected to reach between £59,200,000 and £107,200,000. However, with Ticketmaster and dynamic pricing controversially adopted on the day of sale, potential revenue could be much higher.

Food and Drink Sales

According to data collected by Togather, an event booking platform that is versed somewhat in the event economy, drink and food sales at the Manchester venue are estimated to reach £9.7 million across all five concerts.

They looked at similar events, with 400,000 attendees expected at the event, each attendee is projected to make an average of 1.47 purchases, leading to a total of approximately 588,000 transactions. With the average transaction value at £16.61, this would generate around £9,765,480 in food and beverage (F&B) sales.

Breaking it down further, 70% of these sales are expected to be drinks, amounting to about £6,835,836, while the remaining 30% will come from food, totalling £2,929,644.

“Taking the average price of a pint at these events to be £6.20, we could estimate a total of 1,102,554 pints to be sold during the five dates,” a spokesperson for Togather commented.

Accommodation costs

The prices for one hotel in Manchester - a week before Oasis' first reunion show at Heaton Park, and then the weekend of the show. | Booking.com

With many hotels already selling out and some increasing prices,accommodation undoubtedly is going to be a driving force for revenue generation for local establishments.

JournoFinder found that prices surged in Manchester during the Oasis concerts, with hotel rates rising significantly. On a typical weekend, such as the last weekend of June, the average cost of accommodation is around £120.

However, during the Oasis concert nights, the average price skyrockets to £299. This means you’ll be paying 149% more than the usual rate if you’re staying in Manchester. This is even higher on the booking website Booking.com, which currently has an average price of £962 for the first dates of the tour in Manchester.

Looking at the average price of £299, for one room for two, if all 400,000 ticket holders require accommodation, that could be up to £59.8 million spent on accommodation in Manchester.

Travel costs

Public transport and local taxi and private hire services will also feel the benefit of the influx of Oasis fans into the area; for those heading to the Manchester shows an all-day travel card on the Metrolink will cost £4.90, a return bus fare £4 or if they can’t face the queues, a taxi journey will cost an average of £18 each way.