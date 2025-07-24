This is the moment rock legends Judas Priest paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne before launching into one of their hits at their Yorkshire show.

The band formed in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham in the last 1960s and alongside Black Sabbath helped shape the sound and style of heavy metal for more than half a century.

They visited Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday (Jul 23) to mark 35 years of their iconic album Painkiller as one of only two UK dates this summer.

They found time to pay tribute to fellow rock hero Ozzy Osbourne - who died earler this week aged 76 - during their near two-hour set.

In what has become the norm with their shows, they performed Giants in the Sky after paying tribute to ‘fallen heroes of rock’.

Before playing the track, frontman Rob Halford said: “It’s good to be home, we’ve been all over Europe the last six weeks or so. We started in Finland, we’ve been all over Europe, everywhere you could imagine.

“That’s the power of metal, it’s everywhere man but we’ve been looking forward to these two show back home here at Scarborough and a couple of days later at the 02 in London.

“Look, it’s been tough the last 24 hours right but he would want us to be doing this, he would want us to be together, he would want us to be having a good time which is what we’re doing right now. We love you Ozzy.