Pete Tong at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024: set times, weather and what Ibiza anthems could the DJ drop?
- Superstar DJ Pete Tong is set to close out this year’s Camp Bestival Dorset (July 28 2024)
- The renowned club DJ is bringing his “Ibiza Classics” set to Lulworth Castle ahead of the closing fireworks ceremony
- Will the weather be similar to Ibiza for his performance this year, and what time is he expected on stage?
The sounds of Ibiza are set to both ring through Lulworth Castle and bring Camp Bestival Dorset almost to a close tomorrow (July 28) with Pete Tong closing this year’s event.
We say almost to a close as we’re unsure if the fireworks display should rightfully be called the headliner, but we go with the hallowed superstar DJ instead.
Cutting his teeth in the 1980s as a DJ at major London clubs, Tong joined Radio Invicta in 1981, before transferring over to Capital Radio in 1983. But it would be his move to BBC Radio 1 in 1991 which would cement his status in the UK dance scene.
Hosting the influential “Essential Selection”, later known as “The Pete Tong Show,” he helped to break through many dance music acts from within the UK and further afield. He became synonymous with the burgeoning Ibiza dance scene, performing at several high-profile “superclub” events including Manumission during the height of the “clubland” era.
With numerous accolades for his contributions to the music industry throughout his near four decades in the business, perhaps his greatest achievement was being appointed MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2014 for services to broadcasting and music.
But come Sunday evening at Camp Bestival Dorset, he once again concentrates on spinning the decks, in collaboration with his “Pete Tong Classics” orchestra, providing a unique twist on some dance floor favourites.
What time is Pete Tong performing at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?
Pete Tong is set to perform on The Castle Stage from 8:55pm until 10:25pm, just before the closing night fireworks spectacular.
What is the weather forecast for Pete Tong’s set at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?
To quote one of the songs Pete Tong might drop during his Ibiza Classics set, “sun is shining, weather is sweet” (hat tip: Bob Marley.) The weather for the set is set to be clear skies and warm, with the Met Office forecasting a high of 22°c on the day.
Weather forecast for Camp Bestival Dorset on July 28 2024
- 07:00: Sunny (12°c)
- 10:00: Sunny (19°c)
- 13:00: Sunny (21°c)
- 16:00: Sunny (22°c)
- 19:00: Sunny (20°c)
- 22:00: Clear night (14°c)
- 01:00: Partly cloudy (13°c)
What could Pete Tong spin during his Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 set?
That could be a difficult one, as you can never really tell what a DJ is going to spin in the spur of the moment. Thankfully, to promote his Ibiza Classics tour, Pete Tong has pulled together a Spotify playlist of what to expect.
For those who don’t have access to Spotify though, here’s what that playlist comprises of
- Heat Rising (feat. Jules Buckley) - CamelPhat Remix
- Heat Rising (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Clubbed To Death
- Right Here, Right Now
- Lola's Theme
- Feel The Love
- Insomnia
- Free (Do What U Want)
- You Got The Love (feat. Jules Buckley & The Heritage Orchestra) - Tiësto Remix
- Time - feat. Jules Buckley
- Age of Love - ARTBAT Rave Mix
- Hideaway (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Age of Love (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Ghosts (feat. Jules Buckley)
- When We Move (feat. Elderbrook & Jules Buckley)
- Out of the Blue (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Hideaway (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Love Can't Turn Around
- You Got the Love
- La Ritournelle
- Rose Rouge
- Sweet Harmony
- The Cure & The Cause
- Offshore
- 9pm (Till I Come)
- Galvanize
- Killer
- Sing It Back
- Go Crazy
- With Every Heartbeat
- 7 Seconds
- Age of Love (feat. Jules Buckley)
- Love Can't Turn Around (feat. Jules Buckley & The Heritage Orchestra)
- Symphony Of You
- At The River
- Perfect Harmony
- Darkest Days
- Touch Me
- Greece 2000
- Alright
- Show Me Love
- Adagio For Strings
- Born Slippy
- Symphony Of You - Loods Remix
- With Every Heartbeat
- Symphony Of You
- Go Crazy
- Body Language
- You Don't Know Me
- Running / Finally
- Unfinished Sympathy
- Rej / Man With The Red Face / Yeke Yeke
- Promised Land
- Out Of Space
- Grey
- One
- You Got The Love
- Pjanoo
- Children
- Go
- Your Love
- Good Life
- Belfast
- Smokebelch II
- Where Love Lives
- Rachel's Song
- Porcelain
- Waiting All Night
- Strings Of Life / Knights Of The Jaguar / Nightmare / Cafe Del Mar
