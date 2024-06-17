Rag'n'Bone Man UK tour: Dates and how to get tickets as UK singer announces new album What Do You Believe In?
Rag’n’Bone Man has announced his return with new music set to drop this autumn.
The ‘Human’ singer has announced his brand new album ‘What Do You Believe In?’, which is set to be released on October 18, 2024. It will mark his first studio album release since his last record ‘Life By Misadventure’ was released in 2021.
Rag’n’Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Charles Graham, said of the new record: “It’s a representation of how I feel in this moment, at this time in my life – it represents joy, love and happiness. You’ve got to take people on a bit of a journey – It’s basically real life. Songwriting is always an extension of my emotions.” He has also announced a new tour of the UK and EU in support of the new album, kicking off in Leeds on November 16. The full UK dates are:
- Leeds, O2 Academy - November 16
- Birmingham, O2 Academy - November 17
- Glasgow, O2 Academy - November 19
- Manchester, O2 Apollo - November 20
- London, O2 Academy Brixton - November 22
- Plymouth, Plymouth Pavillions - November 23
- Brighton, The Brighton Centre - November 24
He will also visit Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Paris on the European leg after his UK shows. Fans who pre-order the new album will receive early access to tickets.
Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 19 at 10am. General sale will begin on Friday, June 21 at 10am via Live Nation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.