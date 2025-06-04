Snow White is finally set to dance onto Disney Plus 👠

Snow White will finally arrive on streaming this month.

Viewers can experience the remake at home very soon.

But when exactly will it be released on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus has finally confirmed the exact date that Snow White will be released on streaming. It comes months after the film arrived on the big screen earlier this year.

Viewers who missed it in the cinema or have been waiting to catch it at home will not have much longer to wait. The blockbuster remake of the classic animated film will land on the House of Mouse’s platform in just a few days time.

But when exactly will Snow White be released on streaming? Here’s all you need to know:

Disney Plus confirms Snow White release date

The movie - which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot - landed in cinemas back in March. It is finally due to arrive on Disney Plus on June 11 - less than a week from now.

Snow White lands on streaming almost three months after its big screen release - following the trend for longer cinematic windows for Disney films. During the pandemic, the movie giant was relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming.

Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas. But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window.

Inside Out 2 arrived in cinemas in June 2024, but didn’t land on streaming until September 25 of that year. Moana 2 originally sailed into cinema in November last year and took until March 2025 to arrive on streaming.

Snow White (2025) will be available on Disney Plus from 8am GMT on June 11.

What to expect from Snow White 2025?

The blockbuster is a live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film by the same name. Viewers are promised a “reimagining that journeys back to the timeless story”.

If you simply can’t wait a week, the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is already available on Disney Plus. So you can re-watch that while you wait for the newer version to arrive.