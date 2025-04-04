The casting call deadline for MasterChef: The Professionals has been extended for talented chefs who wish to compete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could be the next Yorkshire chef to make it to the finals of Masterchef: The Professionals just like Bobby Geetha, Matt Healy, Jono Hawthorne, Josh Whitehead and The Black Swan at Oldstead’s George Birtwell.

George made it to the finals of the show in 2024 and has since started his own private dining business with fellow chef Samira Effa called The Epicurean Duo while continuing to work as head chef of Tommy Bank’s restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application deadline for the 2025 MasterChef: The Professionals competition has been extended to Monday, April 7.

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti present MasterChef: The Professionals. | Shine TV/BBC

You, your talented colleagues, clients, family or friends can apply to take part in this year’s competition.

The BBC is looking for professional chefs from all backgrounds, whether that’s in a fine dining kitchen, five-star hotels, pop-up food venues or private households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search is on for chefs with the raw talent, passion, skill and creativity to impress the judges and entice viewers.