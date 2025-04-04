MasterChef: The Professionals: Casting call deadline for BBC cooking show extended for talented chefs
You could be the next Yorkshire chef to make it to the finals of Masterchef: The Professionals just like Bobby Geetha, Matt Healy, Jono Hawthorne, Josh Whitehead and The Black Swan at Oldstead’s George Birtwell.
George made it to the finals of the show in 2024 and has since started his own private dining business with fellow chef Samira Effa called The Epicurean Duo while continuing to work as head chef of Tommy Bank’s restaurant.
The application deadline for the 2025 MasterChef: The Professionals competition has been extended to Monday, April 7.
You, your talented colleagues, clients, family or friends can apply to take part in this year’s competition.
The BBC is looking for professional chefs from all backgrounds, whether that’s in a fine dining kitchen, five-star hotels, pop-up food venues or private households.
The search is on for chefs with the raw talent, passion, skill and creativity to impress the judges and entice viewers.
The competition highlights exceptional culinary talent from across the UK and offers a stepping stone for chefs to achieve industry acclaim. Applicants from all backgrounds and who showcase diverse culinary traditions are encouraged to put their name in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.