Despite the ongoing controversy around Gregg Wallace’s behaviour, Masterchef: The Professionals is entering its final week - and there’s a Yorkshire chef at the heart of the action.

George Birtwell is senior sous chef at The Black Swan at Oldstead, in North Yorkshire, where he works under the tutelage of Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

The 26-year-old completed his NVQ Level 3 through an apprenticeship with Michelin-starred Northcote Manor, working there for three years whilst studying.

He then went on to The Three Fishes in Mitton in Whalley, and two Michelin-starred Ynyshir in Ceredigion, Wales, before heading into a development chef role at high end food manufacturer TRUEfoods, where he stayed for four years.

In 2022, he joined Banks at The Black Swan as a chef de partie before working his way up to his current role.

Despite working in North Yorkshire for the past two years, George was born and raised in Burnley - and now sports the imaginative nickname ‘Burnley’ in the kitchen.

He currently lives in Thirsk with his partner, Samira, who is also a chef, and their pet rabbit, Pretzel.

He has made his way into the final four by showcasing elegant plates and classic flavours, letting his talent shines with some standout seafood dishes. Great teamwork with fellow contestant Gaston in the penultimate week helped him make his way through to the final four.

George, who likes the fly fish for salmon and trout and shoot game when not in the kitchen, said he used to watch Masterchef religiously as a child and was inspired to cook by his mother.

He said: “Firstly, my mum inspired me by always cooking hearty home cooked meals. I also used to watch MasterChef religiously even when I was young. Monica Galetti was the first chef I ever remember seeing cook on television. To now be cooking for her is full circle in many ways.

“I like to cook British-Asian style food with classic French techniques. I’d say my style is, clean but not clinical. Where I work now is all about the produce, we are so lucky to be surrounded by amazing ingredients and animals, so I very much let the produce do itself justice.”

George Birtwell, who works at the Black Swan at Oldstead in North Yorkshire.

He said he took part in Masterchef: The Professionals to get feedback from great chefs, such as Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti - as well as the controversial Gregg Wallace - which would help him grow.