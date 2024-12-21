The senior sous chef at Black Swan at Oldstead, owned by Michelin-starred cook Tommy Banks, has shared a tip on how to prepare for a Boxing Day meal.

He started his career after completing his NVQ Level 3 through an apprenticeship and worked at the Michelin-starred restaurant Northcote Manor for three years during his studies.

He went on to work at The Three Fishes in Mitton, Whalley, and two Michelin-starred restaurant Ynyshir in Wales before he moved onto a development chef role at high end food manufacturer TRUEfoods.

Black Swan at Oldstead chef George Birtwell. (Pic credit: Tommy Banks Group)

Mr Birtwell, who currently lives in Thirsk with his partner, Samira, and their pet rabbit, Pretzel, joined The Black Swan in 2022, where he started out as a chef de partie before working his way up to sous chef.

He made his way into the final of Masterchef: The Professionals this year where he cooked elegant plates and classic flavours along with some standout seafood meals.

With his culinary experience, The Yorkshire Post has asked him to share his thoughts on Boxing Day meals and how to best prepare for them.

“My best tip on preparing for a Boxing Day meal would be to get as much done in advance as possible,” Mr Birtwell said.

“Nothing worse than wanting to relax and play some family games and missing out on the fun because you have to stand in the kitchen.”

He shared what a typical Boxing Day looks like in his household as well as where his favourite place is in Yorkshire to have a meal on the day.

“My Boxing Day consists of a nice big walk to blow out the cobwebs from the festivities of Christmas Day,” he said.

“Then we have a family game night at my dad’s house!