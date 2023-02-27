Pooch Mooch will air on Sky Kids in February 2023 and it will be the first show Amanda Owen’s daughters Clemmy, Annas and Nancy have been in since Our Yorkshire Farm.

The new series Pooch Mooch celebrates the special bond between a child and their dog. The three Owen sisters will appear in episode 12 of Pooch Mooch on February 28 with their two sheepdogs Kate and Nell.

The episodes follow the perspective of the pooch and will look at what they get up to with their young owners while they ‘mooch’ around the country. This piece of news comes following the announcement that Our Yorkshire Farm came to an end last year after five seasons.

There was speculation around whether Amanda Owen and her husband Clive would continue to work together on the show after their split in June 2022. Since the last episode of Our Yorkshire Farm, the Owen family continued to appear on our screen with Clive and son Reuben’s new show Beyond the Yorkshire Farm and Amanda Owen’s new show Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives aired on Channel 4.

Amanda and Clive continue to co-parent their nine children Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine (Clemmy) and Nancy. At the time of their split announcement, Amanda’s Instagram post read: “We continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children. We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”