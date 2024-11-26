Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben Owen will travel to a historic mining town in Sweden and host a festive party at a local pub in the new Channel 5 series Reuben Owen: Christmas in the Dales.

It has been a busy year for Reuben Owen while growing his heavy plant machinery business deep in the Yorkshire Dales.

As Christmas is coming, Reuben’s throwing a festive party for friends and family at their local pub to thank them for all of their help with his business.

But before party planning begins, Reuben’s bought a snowmobile as an early Christmas present which, despite a lack of snow, he and his good friend Tommy ride through a field of sheep.

Three brothers at Reuben Owen's Christmas Party at the Tan Hill Pub Yorkshire. | Channel 5

With no snow and wet weather hampering digging in the Dales, Reuben has found some end of year work in colder climes beyond the Yorkshire hills.

Reuben and Tommy travel to a mining town in Sweden’s arctic circle. Kiruna is home to the biggest underground iron ore mine in the world where excavations have caused the town to sink, and now whole historic buildings are being excavated and relocated. On arrival the friends agree that the town is a machine lovers’ paradise.

Reuben and Tommy use their mechanical skills to help move Kiruna’s 125-year-old church, one of Sweden’s most stunning buildings.

They join traditional Sami reindeer herders to maintain their forest fencing and find out how farming in the mountains compares to shepherding sheep on the fells back home.

Reuben Owen with reindeer. | Channel 5

They take a husky sleigh-ride deep into the icy wilderness to camp beneath the northern lights. Missing his machines, Reuben is pleased to head home and be reunited with his loved ones and beloved fleet back in the Dales.

Reuben and Tommy go all out to decorate the pub and impress Reuben’s younger brothers Miles, Sid and the rest of their guests for their big festive get-together. All that is left is for Reuben to carve the turkey and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.