Reuben Owen: Christmas in the Dales: Our Yorkshire Farm star travels to historic mining town in Sweden and plans a big festive party at local pub in new Channel 5 series
It has been a busy year for Reuben Owen while growing his heavy plant machinery business deep in the Yorkshire Dales.
As Christmas is coming, Reuben’s throwing a festive party for friends and family at their local pub to thank them for all of their help with his business.
But before party planning begins, Reuben’s bought a snowmobile as an early Christmas present which, despite a lack of snow, he and his good friend Tommy ride through a field of sheep.
With no snow and wet weather hampering digging in the Dales, Reuben has found some end of year work in colder climes beyond the Yorkshire hills.
Reuben and Tommy travel to a mining town in Sweden’s arctic circle. Kiruna is home to the biggest underground iron ore mine in the world where excavations have caused the town to sink, and now whole historic buildings are being excavated and relocated. On arrival the friends agree that the town is a machine lovers’ paradise.
Reuben and Tommy use their mechanical skills to help move Kiruna’s 125-year-old church, one of Sweden’s most stunning buildings.
They join traditional Sami reindeer herders to maintain their forest fencing and find out how farming in the mountains compares to shepherding sheep on the fells back home.
They take a husky sleigh-ride deep into the icy wilderness to camp beneath the northern lights. Missing his machines, Reuben is pleased to head home and be reunited with his loved ones and beloved fleet back in the Dales.
Reuben and Tommy go all out to decorate the pub and impress Reuben’s younger brothers Miles, Sid and the rest of their guests for their big festive get-together. All that is left is for Reuben to carve the turkey and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
The Reuben Owen: Christmas in the Dales episode will air on Thursday, November 28, 2024 on Channel 5.
