The Yorkshire seaside town of Filey will be hosting a free event that will mark the 245 years since the Battle of Flamborough Head during the American War of Independence - known as the ‘bloodiest’ of that time.

Flamborough Head played a significant role in the American War of Independence in 1779 and this weekend Filey will host a variety of events and activities to commemorate the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Flamborough Head.

The site is a chalk headland with sheer white cliffs surrounded by water and is situated between Filey and Bridlington bays of the North Sea.

The cliff top has two standing lighthouse towers, the oldest is a designated Grade II listed building which dates back to 1669 and Flamborough Head Lighthouse which was built in 1806.

The Flamborough cliffs where you can enjoy the amazing views and unique wildlife. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Flamborough Head has been designated a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) by the British government’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC).

The event is organised by Yorkshire Coast Bay 1779, a group dedicated to raising awareness of the history of the battle.

Secretary of Yorkshire Coast Bay 1779, Kim Hodgson, said on preserving the heritage of Flamborough Head: “When a person knows more about the place in which they live, it creates a sense of pride which helps to improve their quality of life and benefits the community as a whole.

“In addition, the world is getting smaller and we are all connected. 245 years ago Britain and America were at war and now we are allies and have a close ‘special’ relationship.

Flamborough Lighthouse at Flamborough Head. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“To stop the perils of history from repeating, we need to know about, and learn from, the past.”

Battle of Flamborough Head 245th anniversary - what’s on?

On Friday, September 20, 2024 there will be a six-mile 1779 Heritage Trail Walk from Bridlington to Flamborough Chalk Tower as part of the East Yorkshire Walking Festival.

On Saturday (September 21) and Sunday (September 22), the public will be invited to visit the attraction and explore the Royal Navy village with navy-themed activities as well as visiting the 1779 Pop-up Heritage Centre.

Flamborough Head. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Here they will tell you about the Battle of Flamborough Head.

Volunteers will be available to answer any questions on Filey’s seafront promenade.

At 2pm on Sunday there will be a Sea Cadet Parade starting at Coble Landing including Filey Sea cadets and cadets from Bridlington, Hull and Grimsby too.

There will also be an Inspection of Cadets and short service to remember the 400 plus lives lost 245 years ago off the Yorkshire Coast.

An impressive coastal path at Flamborough North Landing. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Filey Food Festival and Filey Kite Festival will also be taking place this weekend.

History of the Battle of Flamborough Head

The battle took place off the Yorkshire Coast on the evening of September 23 1779 during the American War of Independence (1775 to 1783).

“At the time, the Americans were not doing very well in the war, losing battle after battle,” Ms Hodgson said.

“Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of America, and the first US Ambassador to France, was responsible for France becoming involved. Franklin had a cunning plan: to bring the war to British shores.

“King Louis XVI gave [or] sold (there is a bit of a discrepancy between the two countries even today…!) the Americans an old and dilapidated merchant ship ‘Duc de Duras’ which Captain John Paul Jones then kitted out as a warship with 42 guns and 380 men.

“The Franco-American squadron included three more ships – USS Alliance, Vengeance and La Pallas.”

The crew for these ships were predominantly made up of French sailors and British prisoners of war who were promised their freedom in exchange for fighting with the squadron for a year.

Captain Jones set sail in his ‘flying squadron’ from L’Orient on August 14 1779 embarking up the west coast of Britain looking for prizes, with the potential of invading vulnerable British ports.

Their mission was to disrupt the British supply chain.

“On 1 September 1779, a Baltic Convoy of over 70 ships with vital supplies for the Royal Navy departed from Elsinore, Denmark destined for various ports around Britain,” Ms Hodgson said.

“The convoy was escorted by two Royal Navy ships: the newly built HMS Serapis with Captain Richard Pearson at the helm, and The Countess of Scarborough, built in Whitby, commanded by Captain Thomas Piercy.

“Bridlington witnessed an anxious time in the days leading up to the battle due to the presence of the enemy squadron so close to land.

“Those that could, such as Almary Greame of Sewerby Hall, gathered their valuables and escaped in their carriages to York. And the Northern Militia, based in Beverley, marched to Bridlington to prepare for an invasion.”

The convoy left 41 ships when they reached landfall on September 23 as others had made their way to northern ports.

As the convoy passed Scarborough, a small post boat was sent out with a letter from the Bailiffs of Scarborough to warn of an enemy squadron in the area.

“Captain Pearson hastily signalled the merchant fleet to tack back to relative safety beneath the guns of Scarborough Castle as the battle ensued,” Ms Hodgson said.

“The Battle of Flamborough Head was one of the bloodiest and ferocious of the time where the Royal Navy were outnumbered 2-to-1 in manpower, firepower and ships.

“It was said the combatants were so close that the muzzles of their guns touched; broadside and counter broadside, sniper and counter sniper; explosions of cannons and flames could be seen from Scarborough.”

The villagers and townspeople along the coast witnessed the battle from the clifftops. More than 400 men and boys died in the battle.

“A small boat of escaped prisoners from the burning Bonhomme Richard landed at Butchers Haven, Hunmanby Gap where they were interrogated by the local High Sheriff, Humphrey Osbaldston of Hunmanby Hall – one of those being Thomas Berry from North Shields,” Ms Hodgson said.

“John Paul Jones captured HMS Serapis and Countess of Scarborough after his own ship, the Bonhomme Richard, was badly damaged and later sunk off the Yorkshire Coast. He set sail with his damaged ships and injured crew arriving in neutral Texel, Netherlands.

“Debate continues as to who emerged victorious. John Paul Jones for his daring capture of HMS Serapis and Countess of Scarborough, or Captains Richard Pearson and Thomas Piercy for their heroic protection of the convoy which escaped unscathed.