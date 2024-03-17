With the breath-taking views of the coastline, the vibrant towns and villages and the beauty of the North York Moors, there’s plenty of things to do during the spring season.

The historic town of Scarborough, the town of Whitby that inspired Bram Stoker’s book Dracula and the golden sandy beaches of Filey, these are just some of the places travel experts at Discover Yorkshire Coast have recommended for families over the Easter holidays.

Whether you would like to spend the day exploring some of the coastline’s beautiful towns and villages or enjoy a structured day of events, there’s something for everyone.

Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best places to visit along Yorkshire Coast over Easter holidays

Whitby Abbey

You can travel by train, bus or even hike to this beautiful coastal town where you can explore some of the most popular landmarks and learn all about its history.

Filey International Food Festival

Sunrise at Filey Brigg. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The event is perfect for foodies and will take place at the Evron Centre in Filey from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, March 31, 2024.

There will be food stalls selling locally sourced treats, real ale and Yorkshire liquors and artisanal produce.

Visitors will get to pick up tips from local chefs who will showcase their skills and also sing along to live music.

Get active at East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre

This is the ideal place to keep your children entertained and active as East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre, near Whitby, will be hosting adventure clubs for eight to 14 year olds between Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5, 2024.

The clubs will be offering lots of exciting outdoor activities like climbing, high ropes and water sports and will be a great way to get active, admire nature, build social skills and make friends.

Bob Smith Cup

The Bob Smith Spring Cup will be roaring into Oliver’s Mount from Saturday, April 13 to Sunday, April 14, 2024.

This will be the first time to see many of the top solo riders and sidecar teams on their new bikes as they prepare for upcoming TT, Manx and Irish Road Races.

Scarborough Sci-Fi

The event will return for its 10th year from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 21, 2024 with a weekend honouring all things science-fiction.