Boxing Day 2024 in Yorkshire: Best places to visit in the region for a festive day out the day after Christmas Day including a winter wonderland at Castle Howard
This year on Boxing Day, there will be many activities to enjoy in Yorkshire from a winter wonderland at Castle Howard to a snowman trail at Danby Lodge.
It can always feel quite sad when Christmas Day is over as most of your social calendar thins out - so it’s always uplifting when you have more events to look forward to.
We have put together a list of some events for you and your family to enjoy in Yorkshire on Boxing Day.
Best places to visit on Boxing Day 2024 in Yorkshire
Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York
Date: Until Saturday, January 4, 2025
Location: St Nicholas Avenue, Fulford, York, YO19 4TA.
Alice's Christmas Wonderland at Castle Howard
Date: Until Sunday, January 5, 2025
Location: Castle Howard, York, YO60 7DA.
The Snowman Trail at Danby Lodge National Park Centre
Date: Until Sunday, January 12, 2025
Location: Danby Lodge National Park Centre, Lodge Lane, Danby, Whitby, YO21 2NB.
Boxing Day Menu 2024 at The Red Sails Hull
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
Location: Red Sails pub, 2 Beacon Wy, Hull, HU3 4AE.
The Nutcracker versus The Rat King at the Royal Armouries Museum
Date: Until Sunday, January 5, 2025
Location: Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.
Winter Illuminations At Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Date: Until Friday, January 3, 2025
Location: Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hurst Lane, Doncaster, DN9 3QY.
