Just because Christmas is over, it doesn’t mean the festivities have to end - so here are some events taking place in Yorkshire on Boxing Day to keep you entertained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year on Boxing Day, there will be many activities to enjoy in Yorkshire from a winter wonderland at Castle Howard to a snowman trail at Danby Lodge.

It can always feel quite sad when Christmas Day is over as most of your social calendar thins out - so it’s always uplifting when you have more events to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have put together a list of some events for you and your family to enjoy in Yorkshire on Boxing Day.

Tea Party preparations at Castle Howard for the Alice's Christmas Wonderland event.

Best places to visit on Boxing Day 2024 in Yorkshire

Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York

Date: Until Saturday, January 4, 2025

Location: St Nicholas Avenue, Fulford, York, YO19 4TA.

Alice's Christmas Wonderland at Castle Howard

Date: Until Sunday, January 5, 2025

Location: Castle Howard, York, YO60 7DA.

The Snowman Trail at Danby Lodge National Park Centre

Date: Until Sunday, January 12, 2025

Location: Danby Lodge National Park Centre, Lodge Lane, Danby, Whitby, YO21 2NB.

Boxing Day Menu 2024 at The Red Sails Hull

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Location: Red Sails pub, 2 Beacon Wy, Hull, HU3 4AE.

The Nutcracker versus The Rat King at the Royal Armouries Museum

Date: Until Sunday, January 5, 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Royal Armouries Museum, Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT.

Winter Illuminations At Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Date: Until Friday, January 3, 2025