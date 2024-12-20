There are many events and activities being held along the Yorkshire coast this weekend before Christmas.

It’s the last weekend before Christmas and there are some festive events taking place along Yorkshire’s jewel coastline.

Sewerby’s winter wonderland continues to bring festive cheer and the Scarborough Fair has a lot going on including stunning illuminations, the LED light tunnel and the live advent calendar event.

Isla and Felix enjoy the Wonderland Globe at the Sewerby Winter Wonderland. | Richard Ponter

Every year, coastal towns and villages become very enthusiastic during the festive season right up to the last day of the year.

Events taking place along the Yorkshire coast

Sewerby Winter Woodland

Date: Until Sunday, December 22, 2024

Location: Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ED.

What’s on: There will be a new display of lights, sounds and special effects that will bring the grounds to life. It will also include new light installations for 2024 including Gingerbread Lane and a light tunnel.

Snowy's Conservation Crew

Date: Until Monday, December 23, 2024

Location: Scarborough Sea Life Centre, Scalby Mills, Scarborough, YO12 6RP.

What’s on: There will be a snowman and arctic themed trail, challenges to participate in, a chance to learn all about the oceans, an array of incredible creatures, a journey through Sea Life, an opportunity to win a prize for taking part in the trail and photo opportunities.

Santa's Grotto at Boyes Department Store

Date: Thursday, December 19, Friday, December 20 (from 1pm to 5pm), Saturday, December 21 (from 10am to 5pm) and Sunday, December 22, 2024 (10.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm)

Location: Boyes, Queen Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HQ.

What’s on: A free-to-enter Santa’s Grotto where children up to the age of 10 years old can get a gift from Santa for £3.

The Scarborough Fair - Scarborough Lights

Date: Until Sunday, December 22, 2024

Location: Various locations along Scarborough South Bay.

What’s on: A variety of light shows, installations and community activities with indoor and outdoor works and projections.

Santa Specials at Scarborough North Bay Railway

Date: Saturday, December 21, Sunday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Location: Scarborough North Bay Railway, Burniston Road, Scarborough, YO12 6PF.

What’s on: The magical Jingle Belle or Flying Snowman will allow you to immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere as this very special train takes you on a journey to the North Yorkshire Pole. Whilst waiting for Santa, adults can enjoy complimentary seasonal favourites such as mince pies, hot chocolate and mulled wine with juice and biscuits for children. Children will get a chance to have a ride on Santa’s sleigh, write their letter to Santa, make their own Reindeer food and more. The experience will end with a visit to Santa’s Grotto and the entire experience will last roughly one hour and 10 minutes.

Santa Express 2024 in Bridlington

Date: From Saturday, December 21 to Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Location: Coastal Services, Princess Mary Promenade, South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3LG.

What’s on: Climb onboard the Santa Express landtrain and meet the festive driver ‘Noel’ who will check you are on the ‘Nice List’ and get you ready for your journey to the North Pole. Disaster strikes when Jolly Gingerbread has an accident and Mrs Claus needs passengers to help her find all the pieces and put Jolly back together again.

Bondville Model Village Winter Wonderland

Date: Until Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Location: Bondville Model Village, Sewerby Road, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ER.

