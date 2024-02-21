The Bradford branch of CAMRA turns 50 this year and the Beer Festival at Victoria Hall, Saltaire, turns 25.

Bradford Beer and Cider Festival 2024 is organised by CAMRA volunteers and will display some of the best beer and cider with more than 110 Real Ales, Cider and Perry and selected wines.

There will be Real Ales, cider and perries, wines and global beers, craft keg beers as well as live music and food. The event takes place from Thursday, February 29 to Saturday, March 2, 2024.

A pint of beer is served. (Pic credit: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Entertainments on Thursday evening are performances by The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, on Friday evening Strange Brew (60s/70s psychedelia), Saturday lunchtime Hall Royd Brass Band, Saturday evening Hot Foot Powder (50s/60s band) and Binns of Saltaire will be providing a range of food including vegetarian options.

Entry tickets cost £4 for non-CAMRA members and free entry to card carrying CAMRA members.

Tickets are on sale in the following pubs: Chip ‘n’ Em (Bingley), Boar and Fable, Corn Dolly and Fighting Cock (Bradford), Cap and Collar (Saltaire), Craft Kernel and The Fox (Shipley) until roughly one week before the festival (Thursday, February 22).

