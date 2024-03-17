The inaugural Doncaster Balloon Festival will take place across two days during the summer and is expected to showcase all of what the city has to offer.

There will be something for everyone at the event from thrill seekers to craft enthusiasts and of course the highlight of the festival will be the hot air balloon displays.

Visitors will observe the process up close as the balloons are inflated and prepared for flight, before taking off to the skies. All ballooning activity is subject to weather conditions.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was previously held at Castle Howard, near York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The festival will also include a lineup of live arena entertainment, including stunts from Jamie Squibb and his team of freestyle motocross riders, breathtaking displays by the American Civil War Society, adrenaline-fuelled action from Stuntworld International, parachuting feats by the Jump Dogs Parachute Team and an immersive Circus Workshop experience.

The event will take place from Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20, 2024 and tickets cost from £4.75.

What can visitors expect at Doncaster Balloon Festival 2024?

The highlight of the festival will be the hot air balloon displays and below are other highlights at the event.

- Jump Dogs Parachute Display Team (Saturday only)

- Jamie Squibb Freestyle FMX

- American Civil War Society

- The Vikings immersive experience: Visitors will go on a journey to the Early Middle Ages with The Vikings, known for their presentations, historically accurate combat displays and living history villages

- Flotsam the Fools Circus Workshop: This is not just a performance, it’s an immersive and interactive journey into the enchanting world of circus arts

Other elements at the festival include:

- Funfair

- Fireworks

- Balloon Glow

- Live entertainment

- Festival Food

- Drink

- Local traders