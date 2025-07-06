Duncombe Park Steam and Vintage Rally 2025: Best photos from Yorkshire event hosting steam engines, tractors, cars, vintage lorries and motorbikes

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
The Duncombe Park Steam and Vintage Rally returns to Yorkshire this year with a selection of steam engines, tractors, vintage lorries and motorbikes - here are the best photos from the event.

The annual show is held in the grounds of the Duncombe Park estates on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6, 2025.

A variety of steam engines of all sizes are displayed along with tractors, cars, vintage lorries and motorbikes and there are crafts and a fun fair.

Every year, the rally attracts thousands of people who get the opportunity to get close to the vintage and steam-powered vehicles.

Here are the best photos from the event.

Andy Ward from Upper Denby, polishing his 1905 Yorkshire steam wagon, made in Hunslet.

1. Duncombe Park Steam Rally 2025

Andy Ward from Upper Denby, polishing his 1905 Yorkshire steam wagon, made in Hunslet. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A man walking through the park.

2. Duncombe Park Steam Rally 2025

A man walking through the park. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A tractor being cleaned.

3. Duncombe Park Steam Rally 2025

A tractor being cleaned. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Four year old George Corner.

4. Duncombe Park Steam Rally 2025

Four year old George Corner. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

