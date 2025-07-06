The annual show is held in the grounds of the Duncombe Park estates on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6, 2025.
A variety of steam engines of all sizes are displayed along with tractors, cars, vintage lorries and motorbikes and there are crafts and a fun fair.
Every year, the rally attracts thousands of people who get the opportunity to get close to the vintage and steam-powered vehicles.
Here are the best photos from the event.
