The Elvington Large Model Air Show is an event where people can showcase their impressive flying model aircraft on a simulator and in the sky with trial flights throughout the weekend.
There will also be farm to fork catering provided all weekend and there will also be a fully licensed bar from Three Brothers Brewery serving draught beer and more.
The event takes place at Elvington Airfield from August 10 to 11, 2024 and a new feature is a children’s play area with soft darts, arts and crafts, quoits, bean bags and more.
Here are some of the best photos taken of the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.
