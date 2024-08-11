Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024: Amazing photos of one of Yorkshire’s biggest model aircraft shows as hundreds attend

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 11th Aug 2024, 13:31 GMT
The Elvington Large Model Air Show returned to Yorkshire this weekend with a variety of impressively built aircraft models.

The Elvington Large Model Air Show is an event where people can showcase their impressive flying model aircraft on a simulator and in the sky with trial flights throughout the weekend.

There will also be farm to fork catering provided all weekend and there will also be a fully licensed bar from Three Brothers Brewery serving draught beer and more.

The event takes place at Elvington Airfield from August 10 to 11, 2024 and a new feature is a children’s play area with soft darts, arts and crafts, quoits, bean bags and more.

Here are some of the best photos taken of the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

An Extreme Slick 580 performs stunts piloted by Adam Johnson.

1. Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024

An Extreme Slick 580 performs stunts piloted by Adam Johnson. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Dr Keith Mitchell's Lockheed Super Constellation 1/6th scale with 21' wingspan.

2. Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024

Dr Keith Mitchell's Lockheed Super Constellation 1/6th scale with 21' wingspan. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Chris and Malcolm Harle with their Balsa USA kit 1/3 scale Sopwith Pup.

3. Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024

Chris and Malcolm Harle with their Balsa USA kit 1/3 scale Sopwith Pup. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
A model aircraft flying in the sky.

4. Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024

A model aircraft flying in the sky. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireBruce RollinsonYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice