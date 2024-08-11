The Elvington Large Model Air Show is an event where people can showcase their impressive flying model aircraft on a simulator and in the sky with trial flights throughout the weekend.

There will also be farm to fork catering provided all weekend and there will also be a fully licensed bar from Three Brothers Brewery serving draught beer and more.

The event takes place at Elvington Airfield from August 10 to 11, 2024 and a new feature is a children’s play area with soft darts, arts and crafts, quoits, bean bags and more.

Here are some of the best photos taken of the event by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

1 . Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024 An Extreme Slick 580 performs stunts piloted by Adam Johnson.

2 . Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024 Dr Keith Mitchell's Lockheed Super Constellation 1/6th scale with 21' wingspan.

3 . Elvington Large Model Air Show 2024 Chris and Malcolm Harle with their Balsa USA kit 1/3 scale Sopwith Pup.