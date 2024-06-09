Father’s Day is just around the corner and there are plenty of events taking place across Yorkshire where children can bond with their fathers and father figures.

With the variety of popular landmarks and venues in Yorkshire, people will be looking for fun ways to celebrate the fathers and father figures in their lives.

Castle Howard and Gulliver’s Valley Resort are some of the many places in the region hosting events for Father’s Day.

We’ve selected a few events and activities taking place next weekend.

A view Castle Howard.

Father’s Day 2024 events in Yorkshire

Classic Car and Motor Show

Date: Sunday, June 16 from 10am to 4pm

Location: Castle Howard, nr. Malton, YO60 7DA.

What’s on: There will be more than 500 vintage, classic and modern classic cars and motorcycles on display in addition and live commentary, vehicle judging, awards, live music, trade, stalls, food, drinks and ice cream.

Father’s Day at Nunnington Hall

Date: Sunday, June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm

Location: Nunnington Hall, Nunnington, York, YO62 5UY.

What’s on: Enjoy some fish and chips on the main lawn and the music of Bilsdale Silver Band.

Father's Day Weekend at Gulliver’s Valley Resort

Date: From Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm

Location: Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5QW.

What’s on: Adults go for free when accompanied by one full paying child throughout Father’s Day weekend and families can enjoy the rides, shows and attractions.

Father's Day at The Botanist

Date: Sunday, June 16 at 11am

Location: The Botanist Leeds, 67 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW.

What’s on: A classic Sunday roast, bottomless drinks and live music.

Father’s Day Lunch at The Inn South Stainley

Date: Sunday, June 16 from 12pm to 8pm

Location: The Inn South Stainley, Ripon Road, South Stainley, Harrogate HG3 3ND.

What’s on: A two and three course menu offer for £30 and £35 respectively.

Father’s Day Car Rally

Date: Sunday, June 16

Location: Murton Park, Murton, York, YO19 5UF.

What’s on: Selection of classic vehicles spread throughout Murton Park.

Father’s Day BBQ at Carlton Towers

Date: Sunday, June 16 from 12.30pm to 3pm

Location: Carlton Towers, Carlton, DN14 9LZ.