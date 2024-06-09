Father's Day 2024 events in Yorkshire: Where can I treat my father next weekend? List of events and activities across Yorkshire including a classic car and motor show at Castle Howard and fish and chips at Nunnington Hall
With the variety of popular landmarks and venues in Yorkshire, people will be looking for fun ways to celebrate the fathers and father figures in their lives.
Castle Howard and Gulliver’s Valley Resort are some of the many places in the region hosting events for Father’s Day.
We’ve selected a few events and activities taking place next weekend.
Father’s Day 2024 events in Yorkshire
Classic Car and Motor Show
Date: Sunday, June 16 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Castle Howard, nr. Malton, YO60 7DA.
What’s on: There will be more than 500 vintage, classic and modern classic cars and motorcycles on display in addition and live commentary, vehicle judging, awards, live music, trade, stalls, food, drinks and ice cream.
Father’s Day at Nunnington Hall
Date: Sunday, June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm
Location: Nunnington Hall, Nunnington, York, YO62 5UY.
What’s on: Enjoy some fish and chips on the main lawn and the music of Bilsdale Silver Band.
Father's Day Weekend at Gulliver’s Valley Resort
Date: From Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 16 from 10.30am to 5pm
Location: Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5QW.
What’s on: Adults go for free when accompanied by one full paying child throughout Father’s Day weekend and families can enjoy the rides, shows and attractions.
Father's Day at The Botanist
Date: Sunday, June 16 at 11am
Location: The Botanist Leeds, 67 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW.
What’s on: A classic Sunday roast, bottomless drinks and live music.
Father’s Day Lunch at The Inn South Stainley
Date: Sunday, June 16 from 12pm to 8pm
Location: The Inn South Stainley, Ripon Road, South Stainley, Harrogate HG3 3ND.
What’s on: A two and three course menu offer for £30 and £35 respectively.
Father’s Day Car Rally
Date: Sunday, June 16
Location: Murton Park, Murton, York, YO19 5UF.
What’s on: Selection of classic vehicles spread throughout Murton Park.
Father’s Day BBQ at Carlton Towers
Date: Sunday, June 16 from 12.30pm to 3pm
Location: Carlton Towers, Carlton, DN14 9LZ.
What’s on: For Father’s Day, Carlton Towers is hosting a BBQ and beer day out where there will be a selection of lawn games and a bar as well as ice cream available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.