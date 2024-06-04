Father’s Day 2024: 13 affectionate messages in Yorkshire slang to write in greeting cards
Yorkshire’s dialects originate from Old English and has been influenced by Old Norse. The dialect is branched out from various areas from Yorkshire.
The dialects have been used in various classic literatures such as Wuthering Heights, Nicholas Nickleby and The Secret Garden.
The Yorkshire Dialect Society was established in 1897 and is considered Britain’s oldest surviving dialect society.
It was founded to preserve Yorkshire’s speech history.
Ahead of Father’s Day, we came up with numerous Yorkshire-inspired messages you could write to your father in greeting cards.
Yorkshire inspired messages to write in a Father’s Day card
“Ey-up dad, there’s nee-boddah like you in this world. Happy Father’s Day!”
“You’re a reyt good dad. Thanks for making me the lad/lass I am today.”
“You may be mardy, but I feel chuffed to be yer bairn. Happy Father’s Day!”
“Ta for being a reet grand t'owd mon. Happy Father’s Day.”
“Have a brew on me dad. You deserve it! Happy Father’s Day!”
“There’s nowt like a dad from Yorkshire!”
“Ey-up. Have a reet good Father’s Day dad!”
“Happy Father’s Day dad. I love ye more than Yorkshire Tea.”
“Aren’t ye chuffed t’have a champion bairn like me? Happy Father’s Day!”
“Yer the best dad in t’world. Happy Father’s Day!”
“Ow do dad? I hope you have a wonderful day. I love ye - Happy Father’s Day!”
“A Yorkshire dad, through and through and I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Happy Father’s Day!”
“Ta for being a reet chuffin dad. Happy Father’s Day!”
