At this year’s Filey Kite Festival there will be a new feature for visitors - here’s what to expect at the Yorkshire coast events.

The Filey Kite Festival returns to the scenic Filey Brigg Country Park on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The free and family-friendly event will host vibrant displays and attract kite enthusiasts and visitors who are interested in the art of kite flying.

There will be giant inflatable creatures to intricate design and will showcase the creativity and skill of some of the UK’s top kite flyers at the Yorkshire coast town.

Colourful kites. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

What to expect at Filey Kite Festival 2025

The event is hosted and commentated by the Northern Kite Group who help visitors understand the techniques and stories behind the kites.

The Filey Food Festival will also return alongside the kite festival which means that visitors can indulge a rich variety of food and drink on the ground.

There will be meals, sweet treats, snacks, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and local traders and producers will be showcasing their products.

Children can also enjoy traditional fairground rides, while adults can browse a range of stalls offering crafts, gifts and local produce. One of the most popular features is the Teddy Bear Drop. Children are invited to bring their teddy bears and watch them descend in a parachute drop. The activity takes place from the commentator gazebo between 12pm-1pm and 2pm-4pm, depending on the weather.