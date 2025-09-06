Goldwing Light Parade 2025: Yorkshire coast event set to attract thousands of motorbike enthusiasts across UK for seafront party with fireworks and fluorescent lights
The annual Goldwing Light Parade has become a staple in Scarborough attracting thousands of people to the South Bay for a free seafront party every September.
Goldwing motorcycles will be decorated with neon lights and will transport a fleet of riders in a procession around the Marine Drive, lighting up both sides of the coastline, before the night concludes with a fireworks display.
The first event was held in 2008, marking nearly 20 years and the site of the motorbikes covered in fluorescent lights will also be playing music from loudspeakers. Riders will be in fancy dress as part of the elaborate show.
It can be extended into a weekend break for families and the event raises money every year for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Goldwings range from vintage models to modern, stereo and lighting-equipped bikes on display and riders will be sharing road stories with the visitors.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at West Pier in Scarborough. The daytime static display will start from 12pm and finish at 4pm, the evening parade will begin at 8pm and finish at 9pm and the fireworks display will start at 9.30pm.