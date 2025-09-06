The Goldwing Light Parade and fireworks display in Scarborough will return to the coast and is expected to attract thousands of motorbike enthusiasts from across the country.

The annual Goldwing Light Parade has become a staple in Scarborough attracting thousands of people to the South Bay for a free seafront party every September.

Goldwing motorcycles will be decorated with neon lights and will transport a fleet of riders in a procession around the Marine Drive, lighting up both sides of the coastline, before the night concludes with a fireworks display.

The first event was held in 2008, marking nearly 20 years and the site of the motorbikes covered in fluorescent lights will also be playing music from loudspeakers. Riders will be in fancy dress as part of the elaborate show.

Lights on at a previous Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

It can be extended into a weekend break for families and the event raises money every year for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Goldwings range from vintage models to modern, stereo and lighting-equipped bikes on display and riders will be sharing road stories with the visitors.