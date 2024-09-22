Grassington was packed this weekend with 1940s enthusiasts flocking to the village, exploring the area, watching swing dances and singing as well as many dressed in 1940s attire.
There was plenty of entertainment including live performances from The Lancashire Belle, Paul and Melissa Harper, Steve Howell, The Alka Seltzer Sisters, Jeep Johnson and The Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.
Grassington 1940s Weekend started on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7.30pm and will finish today (September 22) at 4pm.
