Grassington 1940s Weekend 2024: Stunning photos show enthusiastic visitors dressed up in vintage costumes as Yorkshire event attracts hundreds of people

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:04 BST
The popular Grassington 1940s Weekend event returned to the Yorkshire Dales attracting hundreds of visitors all dressed up - here are the best photos.

Grassington was packed this weekend with 1940s enthusiasts flocking to the village, exploring the area, watching swing dances and singing as well as many dressed in 1940s attire.

There was plenty of entertainment including live performances from The Lancashire Belle, Paul and Melissa Harper, Steve Howell, The Alka Seltzer Sisters, Jeep Johnson and The Yorkshire Volunteers Corps of Drums.

Grassington 1940s Weekend started on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7.30pm and will finish today (September 22) at 4pm.

Many people were dressed in 1940's attire who attended this event.

1. Grassington 1940s Weekend 2024

Tracey Hundle, from Thornton, Bradford, was dressed as a member of the Women's Land Army (WLA).

2. Grassington 1940s Weekend 2024

Richard McKinnell, Cynthia Smith, and Hugh Hunter were walking through the village.

3. Grassington 1940s Weekend 2024

Denise and Ernest Wright, from Ashton-under-Lyne chatting to visitors in the marketplace.

4. Grassington 1940s Weekend 2024

