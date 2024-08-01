The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival lineup for this year has been announced and includes celebrated Yorkshire chefs Dale Spink of Chateau Margaux and Masterchef star Bobby Geetha of Fleur.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival normally takes place across three days and this year it will be held over August bank holiday weekend from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26. This year will mark its fifth anniversary.

There will be live entertainment, family activities, culinary treats and demonstrations as well as a variety of stalls selling a range of local produce.

This year 12 chefs will be leading their live cookery demonstrations and offer their culinary expertise to festival goers.

Chef Dale Spink pictured at Cafe Deli Margaux, Town street, Farsley. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “To be able to return to Ripley Castle for a fifth consecutive year is a massive privilege.

“To properly mark the occasion, we’ve brought in some of the best chefs in the region, and we’re really excited to finally announce them.”

Saturday, August 24

Bobby Geetha, chef at Fleur Cafe. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)

Bobby Geetha (Fleur): The head chef and owner of Leeds restaurant Fleur, infuses British cuisine with a mix of global flavours. He is an award-winning culinary expert and has earned accolades as a Masterchef UK finalist and made memorable appearances on the Great British Menu.

Andrew Glendennan (Three’s A Crowd, Harrogate): The chef brings his experience to the Harrogate modern gastropub which was endorsed in the 2022 Michelin-guide. He is also the former head chef at Patty Smith’s in Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Andrew thrives on creating unique and delectable dishes with a passionate flair.

Joshua Brimmell (Star Inn The City): The executive chef brings a distinctive passion and creativity to his culinary creations. He crafts innovative and delicious dishes using all the highest quality ingredients Yorkshire has to offer, all while overseeing the development of the Star Inn The City’s menu.

Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse Kitchen): The head chef thrives when cooking unique and vibrant dishes. He prioritises using seasonal and ethically-sourced ingredients, consistently impressing diners with fresh and rich flavours.

Sunday, August 25

Gilly Robinson (The Cook’s Place): The head tutor at Malton Cookery School was instrumental in its founding and was named Yorkshire Food and Drink Ambassador. She is celebrated for her imaginative and experimental work, earning the title ‘The Cook’.

Adam Degg (FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park): The head chef at new restaurant FIFTY TWO offers an immersive dining experience that creates unique culinary journeys and has achieved 3 AA rosettes. He has developed his skills alongside Michelin-starred chefs like Tom Kerridge. He was also a contestant on The Great British Menu.

Charlie Lowe (HG1 Bakes): The owner of the bakery in Harrogate is an expert of exquisite and artistic cakes. She specialises in piped buttercream cakes, her creations are celebrated for their beauty and elegance. She is also featured in The Great Yorkshire Show, Charlie’s bakery has become a go-to destination for stunning, high quality confections.

Ahmed Abdalla (The Grand, York): He is the head chef at The Grand and leads the menu creation at the five-star hotel. He infuses a modern twist into intricate and elegant dishes, showcasing his culinary expertise. He utilises Yorkshire produce.

Monday, August 26

Dale Spink (Chateau Margaux, Leeds): The Leeds head chef passionately blends traditional classics with a modern twist. This cosy cafe in the heart of Farsley showcases his versatility and culinary creativity.

Jon Appleby (Feversham Arms): He is celebrated for his expertise with local, organic and fresh produce. He is enthusiastic about sustainability and flavour which shines through with every dish.

Brayden Davies (The Box Tree, Ilkley): Australian-born Brayden is the head chef at The Box Tree, an award-winning establishment endorsed by the Michelin Guide. He draws inspiration from his extensive experience at renowned restaurants.