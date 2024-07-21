The Hovercraft Club of Great Britain hosts a national racing championship where more than six to eight racing meetings take place across the country every year.
The Yorkshire-based event was held at Allerton Park on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and many competitors participated.
Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme attended the event to take pictures - here are some of his best shots.
